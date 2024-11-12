TransPak Expands Global Reach with Crating and Packaging Facility in Pune, India, Highlighting Local Talent and Expertise

New India Location Empowers Local Talent to Deliver World-Class Packaging Solutions for the Semiconductor Industry

PUNE, India, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPak, a global leader in integrated logistics and engineered packaging solutions, announced today the grand opening of its latest crating and packaging facility in Pune, India. Strategically located in one of India's major industrial hubs, this cutting-edge facility marks a significant milestone in TransPak's expansion efforts in the region.

The Pune facility is specifically designed to cater to the needs of the semiconductor industry, offering specialized crating and packaging solutions for delicate, high-value semiconductor equipment. With a focus on precision, reliability, and innovation, TransPak's new facility is poised to meet the rigorous demands of the semiconductor market, ensuring the safe and secure transportation of critical equipment across the globe.

"We are thrilled to inaugurate our new facility in Pune, India, which underscores our commitment to serving the needs of our semiconductor industry customers," said Bert Inch, CEO at TransPak. "With our expertise in crating, packaging, and logistics solutions, combined with our strategic location in Pune, we are well-positioned to support the growth and success of our customers where they need us most."

In addition to expanding TransPak's global footprint, the new facility in Pune will create job opportunities and drive economic growth in the region. As part of this expansion, TransPak has welcomed two local distinguished professionals to lead its Pune operations:

Vishal Gupta , General Manager of Business Development





, General Manager of Business Development Gaius Sunderarajan, Director of India Operations

"At TransPak, we understand the importance of having a team that not only possesses the right skills but also shares a deep understanding of the local market and language," said Kiernan White, Vice President of Global Business Operations at TransPak. "Our team in Pune brings a nuanced perspective and technical expertise essential for delivering high-quality packaging solutions in the region."

Through this expansion, TransPak reinforces its dedication to building a diverse global footprint, creating economic growth, and making a positive impact in the communities where it operates. By investing in regional talent and establishing a local presence, TransPak is positioned to better serve its customers where they need them the most.

About TransPak

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, TransPak has been providing innovative and cost-effective design, crating, packaging and global logistics for over 70 years. As a customer-obsessed, women- and family-owned company, TransPak combines the agility of a small business with the reliability of a global powerhouse. TransPak lives by the slogan, "We make it happen," ensuring that high-value, fragile, and oversized goods reach their destinations safely and efficiently. Learn more at www.transpak.com.

