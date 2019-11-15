TransPerfect Acquires Scheune München, Strengthening German-Language Localization Capabilities For Media And Entertainment

NEW YORK and MUNICH, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced the acquisition of Scheune München Mediaproduction GmbH, a video production and recording studio based in Munich. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Scheune München provides audio and video post-production services for the media and entertainment industry. Clients include Sky Media, The History Channel, and the BBC. Founder and Managing Director Daniel Rüschendorf will join TransPerfect's senior management team as Division President, reporting to Barnaby Wass, Senior Vice President.

The acquisition gives TransPerfect a complete network of company-owned FIGS (French, Italian, German, Spanish) language studios located in-country: with Paris and Rennes in France, Milan in Italy, Munich in Germany, and Barcelona and Madrid in Spain. This broad presence in Europe is a strong foundation for what has grown to become the industry's largest network of company-owned studios, which also includes Brussels, Buenos Aires, Casablanca, Hong Kong, Los Angeles, New York, and Warsaw.

TransPerfect has invested heavily in providing the most advanced dubbing, voiceover, and subtitling services, including AI-powered solutions, to clients through its Media.NEXT platform. Recent deals to acquire Lylo Group, Lassostudios, Sublime Subtitling and Translation, and AGM Factory have contributed to the company's rapid expansion.

Daniel Rüschendorf commented, "For years we have been successful with innovative cloud-based technologies and are now implementing artificial intelligence elements in our services. The merger with TransPerfect provides new momentum for Scheune München, and we are delighted to grow the business together with their experienced team."

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, "Scheune München has proven themselves a trusted provider in the field of media localization, serving entertainment clients in Germany and beyond. We'd like to welcome their entire team to the TransPerfect family of companies."

About Scheune München

Scheune München Mediaproduction GmbH is an audio and video post-production company, specializing in media localization for multiple languages. With a focus on documentaries and feature films, Scheune München has worked with over 200 clients since its establishment in 2012. This includes BBC, ZDF, History Channel, A&E, ProSiebenSat1, RedBull Media and Sky Media. Scheune München's determination to keep up with the rapidly changing technological environment has led to the integration of leading cloud-based services and AI elements into everyday production workflows. This, along with Scheune München's experienced team, premium talent pool and established clientele, enables Scheune to provide top quality customer services at highly competitive prices. For more information, please visit https://scheune-muenchen.com/en/.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 90 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® Product Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

