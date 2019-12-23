TransPerfect and its Employees Donate 2,300 Toys to Marine Toys for Tots

In what has become an annual December tradition, TransPerfect offices around the US donate and raise money, which is then matched by the company. Each office involved designates a shopping day where employees choose gifts that are donated to the Toys for Tots program, who sees to it that each toy finds its way to a child in need.

Since TransPerfect's first campaign in 2010, the company has raised a total of $139,000 and donated 9,500 toys to help brighten the holiday season for children across the country.

Toys for Tots is run by the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, whose goal is to help bring the joy of Christmas and send a message of hope to America's less fortunate children through the gift of a new toy.

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe commented, "This is a special time of year for many of our employees, and it's heartening and rewarding to see their passion for giving back."

For questions about TransPerfect's Toys for Tots campaign or any of the company's charitable efforts, contact philanthropy@transperfect.com.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® Product Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

