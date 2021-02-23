TransPerfect Announces Asia Pacific GlobalLink NEXT 2021 Conference

NEW YORK and HONG KONG, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced the next event in its worldwide GlobalLink NEXT series will be its Asia Pacific virtual conference, held February 25–26, 2021. Registration and program details can be found at www.globallinknext.com.

GlobalLink NEXT APAC will feature two days of content, including innovation spotlights, case studies, and product workshops. Attendees can choose from sessions organized by industry and technology. TransPerfect clients and team leaders will highlight new GlobalLink product releases and innovations related to translation management, website localization, machine translation, AI data annotation, app localization, and component content management.

This year's virtual format provides participants based in APAC the opportunity to tailor their experience by topic, industry, and preferred language. All sessions will offer subtitling options in English, Japanese, Korean, and Simplified Chinese.

The GlobalLink NEXT event series, now in its seventh year, is known for client spotlight sessions and thought leadership discussions. The 2021 APAC lineup offers insights from business leaders throughout the region and features experts from Fujifilm, Japan Airlines, and Atomy, as well as other leading companies.

Andrew Stanley, TransPerfect's Vice President of Asia Pacific, noted, "The theme for this year's event is 'Digital Acceleration,' and we're excited to deliver sessions designed for Asia Pacific attendees whose content needs have evolved in a world that has quickly gone digital. We built this program so that attendees can consume content at their own pace—even after the official event is over—as we strive to share knowledge with clients working remotely."

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe remarked, "Building on the success of our GlobalLink NEXT conferences with this Asia Pacific event will create enrichment opportunities for businesses focused on this region. While we always prefer to engage with attendees in person, we hope that the greater flexibility and expanded programming in this virtual format will be a welcomed benefit to our clients and partners."

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® technology to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

