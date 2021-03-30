TransPerfect CEO Phil Shawe Delivers Guest Lecture Series on Sales and Management Careers at the University of Florida

NEW YORK, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that company President and CEO Phil Shawe is delivering the first of a guest lecture series to students at the University of Florida (UF) College of Liberal Arts and Sciences (CLAS) as part of the school's Beyond120 program.

Shawe, a UF graduate, was invited to speak as part of the curriculum for a course entitled "Deconstructing the Fundamentals of Sales." The presentation included lessons from Shawe's 30+ year career in business, as well as his experience founding and building TransPerfect from a start-up in a dorm room to an industry leader with over $850 million in revenue in 2020.

Beyond120 was developed by the CLAS to connect students with professional experiences and build career skills. The lectures and guest speakers—including Shawe—compose an experiential program that is designed to better prepare students for the challenges and opportunities they will face when they graduate and enter the workforce.

Lecture attendance was limited to UF students, all of whom participated virtually.

Shawe stated, "It's an honor to speak with these students about the potential of a career in sales and management. The dedication and client-orientation of our sales team plays a crucial role in TransPerfect's success. I am grateful to have the opportunity to share my experiences today with tomorrow's sales and business leaders at my alma mater."

