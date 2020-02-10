TransPerfect DataForce Selected by Catalia Health to Add Spanish-Language Capabilities to Its Personal Healthcare Companion, Mabu

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that Catalia Health has selected TransPerfect DataForce to expand the language capabilities of Mabu, Catalia Health's robotic wellness coach powered by artificial intelligence.

Catalia Health is a patient care management company that provides an artificially intelligent patient engagement tool using its cloud-based Mabu Care Insights Platform. Mabu provides personalized care by speaking with patients on a daily basis to track symptoms, medication habits, and more. Mabu then delivers detailed data and insights to clinicians to help human caregivers initiate timely and appropriate patient contact. To expand its patient reach, Catalia Health decided to launch a Spanish version of Mabu in support of a patient-reported outcome (PRO) project for a major pharmaceutical client.

To optimize Mabu's language capabilities, Catalia Health selected TransPerfect and its DataForce division, which specializes in breaking language barriers in artificial intelligence through data collection, annotation, and chatbot adaptation. With experienced computational linguists, a global network of linguistic and data experts, and coverage for over 200 languages, TransPerfect DataForce is enabling a significantly larger patient and customer population to access Mabu.

"One of our core goals at Catalia Health is to enhance the often lacking communication between patients and their care teams," said Cory Kidd, founder and CEO of Catalia Health. "By making Mabu bilingual, we're able to grow the number of patients we can support and, ultimately, help improve even more health outcomes."

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, "The potential for AI technology in healthcare applications is significant. We are excited to work with Catalia Health to improve their users' access to top-quality treatment."

About Catalia Health

Catalia Health is a San Francisco-based patient care management company founded by Cory Kidd, Ph.D., in 2014. Catalia Health's Mabu Care Insights Platform provides an effective and scalable solution for individuals managing chronic disease or taking medications on an ongoing basis. The company's AI-powered robot, Mabu, enables healthcare providers and pharmaceutical companies to better support patients living with chronic illness. Mabu uses a voice-based interface designed for simple, intuitive use by a wide variety of patients in remote care environments. The cloud-based platform delivers unique conversations to patients each time they have a conversation with Mabu. Catalia Health's care management programs are tailored to increase clinically appropriate medication adherence, improve symptom management and reduce the likelihood that a patient is readmitted to the hospital after being discharged. For more information, visit www.cataliahealth.com

About TransPerfect DataForce

TransPerfect DataForce is an unmatched network of in-country professionals that provides data to make AI systems smarter. With over 350,000 global experts, we collect and annotate data used by our clients to offer a superior AI-enabled customer experience. As an ISO-certified division, DataForce maintains secure premises and will implement customer-specific policies that may be required. The mission of the division is to eliminate human bias and to optimize the performance of intelligent machines. DataForce is a division of TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® Product Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

