TransPerfect Employees Honored with Eight Stevie Awards for Excellence in Sales, Customer Service, and Management

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that its employees and teams won eight awards at the 2022 Stevie Awards® for Sales & Customer Service.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world's leading business awards programs, including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

This year's winners from TransPerfect included:

Sales Director of the Year: Chris Grunther , Gold Award

, Gold Award Sales Manager of the Year: Katie Lewis , Gold Award

, Gold Award Global Sales Team of the Year: Jessica Eker Team, Gold Award

Woman of the Year in Customer Service: Lori Freise , Silver Award

, Silver Award Woman of the Year in Sales: Danielle Giannecchini , Silver Award

, Silver Award Sales Manager of the Year: Bryan Rand , Silver Award

, Silver Award Woman of the Year in Sales: Jennifer Salerno , Silver Award

, Silver Award Senior Sales Executive of the Year: Dan Emery , Bronze Award

Judges considered more than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry across 51 nations. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 150 professionals worldwide in 90+ categories.

"The nominations we received for the 2022 competition illustrate that business development, customer service, and sales professionals worldwide, in all sorts of organizations, have continued to innovate, thrive, and meet customer expectations during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher Miller. "The judges have recognized and rewarded their achievements, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success. We look forward to recognizing them on May 11."

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, "We are proud of our Stevie Award winners and our staff as a whole this year. TransPerfect's most valuable asset is its people, and it is a privilege to work alongside such a talented and professional team."

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® technology to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of the 16th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include Sales Partnerships, Inc., Thought Leadership Leverage, and ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

