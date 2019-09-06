TransPerfect Kicks Off Seven-City Fundraising Campaign For Cancer Research With $140,000 Raised In New York

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that it has surpassed $140,000 in funds raised for the V Foundation for Cancer Research thus far in 2019. This total was reached largely through contributions made in conjunction with the Second Annual TransPerfect Victory Lap 5K Run/Walk, held on Saturday, August 17, in New York.

More than 200 registered runners and a large crowd of non-runners and volunteers turned out to New York City's Riverside Park to support the event and the cause. Open to the general public, in addition to TransPerfect employees, vendors, clients, friends, and families, the morning event featured a USATF-certified 5K course with prizes for open and masters divisions and electronic timing and scoring by elitefeats. TransPerfect also hosted a post-race reception with food, drinks, live music by the Greg Smith Group, and a silent auction.

One hundred percent of proceeds, including all entry fees, sponsorship dollars, and individual fundraising totals by TransPerfect employees, go directly to the V Foundation for Cancer Research, one of the premier supporters of cutting-edge cancer research. The V Foundation is GuideStar platinum-rated and holds the highest rating from Charity Navigator – America's largest evaluator of charities – where it is among the top 4% of all cancer organizations evaluated.

"We are so grateful to our friends at TransPerfect and to Phil Shawe for another incredible event to support cancer research," said Susan Braun, CEO of the V Foundation. "The Victory Lap series is a wonderful way to engage communities across the country and raise awareness and funds for cancer research. We are grateful to all the participants of the Victory Lap and for this generous donation."

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe remarked, "So many of our lives or the lives of loved ones have been unfortunately touched by cancer. The V Foundation funds life-saving research, and it makes me proud to see the large number of people, both in and around the TransPerfect family, who have chosen to join our efforts to fight this terrible disease."

The first TransPerfect Victory Lap was held in 2018 in New York. For 2019, the company has expanded the series to include six additional events worldwide. All proceeds from these events benefit the V Foundation. The remaining schedule includes:

Washington, DC – September 21

Chicago – September 21

Denver – October 5

London – October 6

Philadelphia – October 19

Los Angeles – November 9

Information on participation and sponsorship as well as results can be found at www.transperfectvictorylap.com.

