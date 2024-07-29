TransPerfect Legal Awarded Band 1 Ranking in Chambers Litigation Support Legal Guide 2024

Client Feedback and Technical Evaluation Place TransPerfect in Highest Tier for Service Providers

NEW YORK and LONDON, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect Legal, the global leader in legal technology and advisory services, today announced that it has been awarded a Band 1 ranking for eDiscovery in the Chambers Litigation Support Legal Guide 2024 for the United Kingdom (UK) and Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions. The top honor positions TransPerfect Legal among the world's foremost legal technology, consulting, and litigation support providers.

With its highly regarded rankings for legal talent worldwide, Chambers' annual guide is considered a preeminent measure of excellence across the legal technology industry. Rankings are based on client feedback and rigorous evaluation criteria including technical ability, consulting, innovation, professional conduct, client service, commercial astuteness, diligence, and commitment across a range of practice areas and industry sectors. Chambers' independent research includes hundreds of interviews with lawyers in both private practice and corporate legal teams across the globe.

TransPerfect Legal empowers legal professionals with AI, analytics, and multilingual technology solutions to enhance their global litigation and discovery strategies. The company's progressive technology stack is complemented by an industry-leading consulting team comprising ex-Big Law litigators, forensic experts, data scientists, and project managers. TransPerfect Legal has provided end-to-end litigation support to clients using a consultative and quality-focused approach for more than 20 years.

TransPerfect President and Co-CEO Phil Shawe commented, "We are humbled by this honor from Chambers Litigation Support, particularly because client feedback is a key part of their evaluation criteria. This recognition was made possible by our industry-leading tech and the tireless efforts of our client services teams."

About TransPerfect Legal

TransPerfect Legal is a global leader in legal technology and advisory services for Am Law 200 and Global 100 law firms as well as corporate legal departments. With offices in more than 140 cities worldwide, solutions include forensic technology and consulting, eDiscovery and early data assessment, managed review and legal staffing, language services, deposition and trial support, and paper discovery, all offered alongside the Reef Technology ecosystem, TransPerfect Legal's suite of proprietary applications that address the needs of legal and regulatory practitioners around the world. For more information, please visit www.transperfectlegal.com

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business. From offices in over 140 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® technology to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

