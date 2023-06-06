TransPerfect Legal Solutions Acquires eDepoze to Streamline Remote Depositions

Company Expects to Increase Investment in Deposition Technology Platforms

NEW YORK, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect Legal Solutions (TLS), a global provider of e-discovery and litigation support solutions for law firms and corporate legal departments, today announced its acquisition of the electronic exhibit-sharing platform eDepoze. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The acquisition of eDepoze supplements TransPerfect Legal Solutions' deposition services offerings and provides clients with an industry-leading electronic exhibit-sharing platform that simplifies workflows for examination before trial (EBT) requirements, including remote and in-person depositions. eDepoze is integrated with Zoom and provides users with a centralized location to store their exhibits and present them during depositions and hearings in litigation, arbitration, and other legal proceedings.

eDepoze was created in 2013 by litigator Shawn Kennedy with a vision to provide legal professionals with an innovative platform to make their practice easier and more efficient. In the decade since, it has grown to be the exhibit-sharing platform of choice for more than 50 AmLaw 100 law firms and Fortune 500 corporate legal departments.

Kennedy said, "eDepoze was designed to enable litigation to go fully digital, whether parties are in person or remote. By combining TransPerfect's commitment to best-of-breed legal technology and its array of global legal support solutions with the exhibit platform, I am confident that eDepoze will scale to even greater heights."

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, "The addition of the eDepoze platform to our deposition services and legal solutions offerings will bring an immediate benefit to our combined client base."

About eDepoze

eDepoze, LLC is a legal technology company whose litigation software platform is a collaborative, cloud-based system that brings new efficiencies to the disordered and paper-intensive phase of litigation following eDiscovery. The eDepoze system allows attorneys to mark, distribute and present electronic exhibits and other media during arbitrations, depositions, witness prep sessions, trials, hearings, and mediations, whether those events are attended in person or remotely. Litigation teams can use eDepoze's software to collaborate together as they go from event to event, with all their files organized in one place. For more information, visit eDepoze.com .

About TransPerfect Legal Solutions

TransPerfect Legal Solutions (TLS) is an industry leader in global legal support. Founded in 1992, TLS offers a full suite of services, including forensic technology and consulting, e-discovery and early data assessment, managed review and legal staffing, language services, deposition and trial support, and paper discovery and production. With offices in over 100 cities across six continents, TLS is a trusted partner for every Am Law 200 and Global 100 law firm, as well as the majority of Fortune 500 corporate legal departments. For more information, visit www.transperfectlegal.com.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in more than 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® technology to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

