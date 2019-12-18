TransPerfect Life Sciences Announces the Release of Trial Interactive 10.0

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect Life Sciences, a leading provider of services and technologies to support global clinical trials and product development for the biopharmaceutical industry, today announced the release of version 10.0 of the award-winning Trial Interactive e-clinical platform (TI10). This release culminates 10+ years of e-clinical innovation and represents a significant update that simplifies the user experience and maximizes study teams' ability to stay inspection ready.

Trial Interactive was created by clinical professionals to help pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and CRO companies streamline product development lifecycles. A fully integrated experience, Trial Interactive improves speed and quality across site identification, selection, and activation, personnel training, study start-up, eTMF management, and closeout. The platform offers a practical solution to simplify tasks, oversight, compliance, and audits/inspections in a secure 21 CFR Part 11 compliant environment.

The TI10 release contains three major upgrades:

Refreshed User Interface – TI10's new UI takes the features and functions study teams enjoy and enhances them with smarter navigation, simpler functionality, and significant gains in speed. New dashboards and menus deliver critical TMF oversight that enables users to take action with a single click.

– TI10's new UI takes the features and functions study teams enjoy and enhances them with smarter navigation, simpler functionality, and significant gains in speed. New dashboards and menus deliver critical TMF oversight that enables users to take action with a single click. Clinical Document Collaboration – The platform expansion emphasizes clinical content collaboration solutions that allow sponsors, CROs, and sites around the world to centralize clinical content processes with collaborative authoring that improves quality management and reduces compliance risks.

– The platform expansion emphasizes clinical content collaboration solutions that allow sponsors, CROs, and sites around the world to centralize clinical content processes with collaborative authoring that improves quality management and reduces compliance risks. Author-to-Archive Enterprise eTMF – TI10 brings study teams into the future of eTMF, where the TMF is much more than an endpoint for documentation. The entire clinical document lifecycle exists in one system that supports end-to-end collaboration and approval processes for all essential documentation. Development of study protocols and quality documentation, site surveys, approved submission packages, and other essential documentation all flow seamlessly into the eTMF.

Additionally, TI10's platform enhancements include further expansion of eTMF benefits with updates to the mobile eTMF solution, myTI. New functionality simplifies site visits and CRA reconciliation to save time and support an efficient process for study management and clinical monitoring.

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe commented, "The 10.0 release of Trial Interactive shows what a decade of close collaboration with life sciences organizations and clinical professionals can produce: a practical and powerful study management solution that enables trials to be completed with speed and confidence."

To schedule a demo of Trial Interactive, email info@trialinteractive.com.

About Trial Interactive

TransPerfect's Trial Interactive is an industry leader in practical e-clinical innovation that simplifies and automates clinical processes for sponsors, CROs, and sites around the world. The 21 CFR Part 11 compliant unified platform delivers an author-to-archive collaboration experience with solutions for clinical document management, site selection, site activation, e-learning, compliance training, quality, and more with seamless solution interoperability and indexing to the eTMF. Trial Interactive is consistently selected by clinical professionals for providing the most comprehensive yet intuitive experience with the most complete offering of technology and expert TMF services. Trial Interactive helps study teams streamline their operations by cutting unnecessary expenses, expediting timelines, reducing compliance risks, and improving operational excellence. For more information on Trial Interactive, please contact info@trialinteractive.com or +1 212.400.8848, or visit www.trialinteractive.com.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® Product Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

