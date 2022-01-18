TransPerfect Life Sciences Wins Pharmaceutical Technology Excellence Award

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect Life Sciences, a leading provider of services and technologies to support global clinical trials and product development for the biopharmaceutical industry, today announced that it has been recognized as the winner in the Safety category for the 2021 Pharmaceutical Technology Excellence Awards.

This award recognizes TransPerfect Life Sciences in the Safety category for its AI solutions delivered through its GlobalLink AI portal and DataForce services. Pharmaceutical companies use these tools to address numerous challenges in drug development and streamline multilingual safety reporting, a process that often requires translations under short deadlines.

As an example of TransPerfect's award-winning solutions in action, in 2021, a top 10 pharma company fast tracked adverse event cases for translation using GlobalLink technology, enabling a 75% faster response time. Also noted in the award publication was a TransPerfect DataForce initiative that leveraged a data set allowing AI and chatbot developers to provide information on COVID-19 in multiple languages.

TransPerfect's solutions are also fully integrated into the company's network of certified linguists and project managers, giving organizations access to additional support for human translation and post-editing.

The Pharmaceutical Technology Excellence Awards are presented annually to celebrate the greatest achievements and innovations in the industry and recognize the people and companies that are driving change. Over 200 nominations were submitted for consideration. TransPerfect Life Sciences was named a winner alongside industry leaders like Eli Lilly, Pfizer, BMS, BioNTech, and BioMarin.

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe commented, "It is humbling to receive this award alongside a group of powerhouse organizations that bring life-saving treatments to those in need. Our team works hard to develop innovative solutions, such as our AI safety offering, to expedite timelines and reduce risk. We're grateful to be recognized by the Pharmaceutical Technology Excellence Awards for these efforts."

About TransPerfect Life Sciences

TransPerfect Life Sciences specializes in supporting the global development and commercialization of drugs, treatments, and devices designed to improve and save lives. Our comprehensive solutions include clinical trial management technology and services (TMF services, eTMF, CTMS, regulated content management, etc.), pharmacovigilance and safety solutions, translation and language services, and call center support. With offices in over 100 cities worldwide, TransPerfect is the ideal partner to ensure that your global launch makes a global impact by driving quality, mitigating compliance risk, and enhancing patient engagement. For more information, please visit our website at https://lifesciences.transperfect.com/.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® technology to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

SOURCE TransPerfect