TransPerfect Opens New Office in Cape Town

World's Largest Language Solutions Provider Celebrates 10 Years in South Africa

NEW YORK and CAPE TOWN, South Africa, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced the opening of a new office in Cape Town, South Africa. The opening coincides with the company's 10-year anniversary of establishing its presence in South Africa with its Johannesburg location, originally opened in 2013.

TransPerfect Cape Town will serve clients in South Africa and throughout the EMEA region.

Cape Town is home to several major companies, including Naspers, Old Mutual, and Sanlam. In addition, international organizations, such as Amazon, Google, and IBM, have significant operations in the city.

Centrally located between the historic city center and the harbor, TransPerfect Cape Town will benefit from the city's rich talent pool to fill newly created jobs in client services, technology development, and production. Currently available positions include sales and client service representatives, linguists, project managers, localization engineers, and data annotators.

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe commented, "What better way to celebrate our 10th year in South Africa than with a new office in Cape Town. We look forward to growing our team there."

TransPerfect Cape Town is located at:

The Towers

2 Heerengracht, Cnr Hertzog Boulevard

South Tower, 15th Floor

Foreshore, Cape Town, 8001

South Africa

Job openings at TransPerfect Cape Town, as well as the company's other global locations, can be found at www.transperfect.com/careers, and inquiries can be directed to [email protected].

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in more than 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® technology to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

