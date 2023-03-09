TransPerfect Opens New Studio Facilities in Copenhagen

NEW YORK and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that its TransPerfect Media division has opened a new studio facility in Copenhagen. This addition brings the total footprint of company-owned dubbing and mixing facilities for TransPerfect Media to more than 100 recording and mixing rooms worldwide.

By expanding to Copenhagen, TransPerfect brings to Denmark and the Nordic region additional dubbing, voiceover recording, and mixing capabilities for high-profile theatrical features and episodic content.

In addition, the new space adds two separate recording rooms featuring premium technology and equipment for top-tier sound quality. The studio will be led by Operational Manager Mads Eggert Bjørlie with Annika Rynger as the lead for business development and client services.

TransPerfect's hybrid model for media localization leverages a cloud-based technology platform and a worldwide network of production centers, recording studios, and mixing rooms. By adding Copenhagen as its flagship Nordic studio facility, TransPerfect has expanded its reach and local service capabilities in the region while simultaneously providing additional creative options and capacity for clients.

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe commented, "The Nordics are a major hub for media localization. Investing in state-of-the-art facilities in Copenhagen will enable us to better serve customers throughout the region."

About TransPerfect Media

TransPerfect Media offers various media globalization solutions for international storytelling. Its hybrid model for localization leverages a cloud-based collaborative recording management system (CRMS) technology platform and a worldwide network of production centers, recording studios, and mixing rooms. TransPerfect Media provides unique media solutions supported by state-of-the-art technology and delivers top-quality translation, subtitling, captioning, dubbing, voiceover, and accessibility services to many of the world's most renowned brands while also providing film restoration (classics), digitalization, and content distribution for a variety of content needs. To find out more, visit: www.transperfect.com/medianext.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® technology to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

SOURCE TransPerfect