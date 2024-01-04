TransPerfect Raises More Than $60,000 for Toys for Tots

Annual Holiday Campaign Nets 4,659 Toys for Children in Need

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced a donation of more than $60,000 in toys to the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. This total surpassed the prior year's record-setting tally and was the largest in the company's 14-year history of participating in the program. In sum, more than $360,000 in toys have been donated to the foundation.

Toys for Tots, a program of the U.S. Marine Corps, collects and distributes new toys to America's less fortunate children every Christmas to spread joy and hope, unite local communities in a common cause, and contribute to the improvement of these communities' futures.

Employees across TransPerfect's worldwide network of offices donated and organized fundraising activities during December, and their total of more than $30,000 in funds raised was matched dollar for dollar by the company.

TransPerfect CEO Phil Shawe commented, "The generosity of the TransPerfect team shined as brightly as ever during this year's Toys for Tots drive."

For more information about TransPerfect's Toys for Tots campaign or any of the company's charitable efforts, visit the company's website.

About Toys for Tots

Toys for Tots provides happiness and hope to less fortunate children during the Christmas holiday season. Toys for Tots also provides year-round support to less fortunate families experiencing challenges and exceptional circumstances, thus sending a message of hope beyond the holiday season. Since 1947, over 272 million children have been assisted. The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is the not-for-profit organization authorized by the U.S. Marine Corps and the Department of Defense to provide fundraising and other necessary support for the annual Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. For more information, visit www.toysfortots.org.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in more than 120 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® technology to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. Visit https://www.transperfect.com for more information on TransPerfect.

