TransPerfect Raises More Than $60,000 for Toys for Tots

News provided by

TransPerfect

04 Jan, 2024, 10:00 ET

Annual Holiday Campaign Nets 4,659 Toys for Children in Need

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced a donation of more than $60,000 in toys to the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. This total surpassed the prior year's record-setting tally and was the largest in the company's 14-year history of participating in the program. In sum, more than $360,000 in toys have been donated to the foundation. 

Toys for Tots, a program of the U.S. Marine Corps, collects and distributes new toys to America's less fortunate children every Christmas to spread joy and hope, unite local communities in a common cause, and contribute to the improvement of these communities' futures.

Employees across TransPerfect's worldwide network of offices donated and organized fundraising activities during December, and their total of more than $30,000 in funds raised was matched dollar for dollar by the company.

TransPerfect CEO Phil Shawe commented, "The generosity of the TransPerfect team shined as brightly as ever during this year's Toys for Tots drive."

For more information about TransPerfect's Toys for Tots campaign or any of the company's charitable efforts, visit the company's website or email [email protected].

About Toys for Tots
Toys for Tots provides happiness and hope to less fortunate children during the Christmas holiday season. Toys for Tots also provides year-round support to less fortunate families experiencing challenges and exceptional circumstances, thus sending a message of hope beyond the holiday season. Since 1947, over 272 million children have been assisted. The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is the not-for-profit organization authorized by the U.S. Marine Corps and the Department of Defense to provide fundraising and other necessary support for the annual Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. For more information, visit www.toysfortots.org.

About TransPerfect
TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in more than 120 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® technology to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. Visit https://www.transperfect.com for more information on TransPerfect.

SOURCE TransPerfect

Also from this source

TPT Digital Wins Prestigious 2023 Drum Award for Agency Business: Global Development

TPT Digital Wins Prestigious 2023 Drum Award for Agency Business: Global Development

TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that its specialized...
NYC Tourism + Conventions Unveils New Website in Multiple Languages Using TransPerfect's GlobalLink Technology

NYC Tourism + Conventions Unveils New Website in Multiple Languages Using TransPerfect's GlobalLink Technology

TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, announced that its GlobalLink technology is...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Children

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.