TransPerfect Reaches Multiyear Agreement For Title Sponsorship Of College Football's Music City Bowl

TransPerfect's new title sponsorship coincides with the signing of a six-year agreement between the Music City Bowl and the SEC and Big Ten football conferences, the country's two preeminent football conferences, who currently boast 11 of the NCAA's top 25 ranked teams.

The agreement was formally announced at a news conference in Nissan Stadium with Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Nashville Mayor John Cooper, Big Ten Commissioner Jim Delany, SEC Executive Associate Commissioner Mark Womack, and Music City Bowl President and CEO Scott Ramsey. TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe was presented Nashville's Key to the City.

Phil Shawe said, "As a lifelong college football fan, the spirit of teamwork required to excel in this sport parallels the spirit of teamwork needed to succeed in business. This spirit is core to who I am, and core to TransPerfect. Anyone who knows our company, knows that our philosophy is deeply rooted in competition, drive, and winning for our clients, our vendors, and our employees alike."

"Nashville is also home to many of our clients and a big part of our future growth plans. The TransPerfect Music City Bowl is an incredible opportunity for us to connect with local businesses, student athletes, the SEC and Big Ten communities, and football fans across the country," Shawe concluded.

The company's 6,000 employees – including many SEC and Big Ten university graduates – are committed to helping solve business challenges for any organization who conducts business internationally or has aspirations of reaching global customers. Nashville-based TransPerfect clients include Asurion, Bridgestone, Nissan, and Pinnacle Financial.

There are 19 TransPerfect offices located within 100 miles of a Big Ten or SEC school. TransPerfect is hiring and creates hundreds of new jobs annually across 100+ worldwide offices. To view open jobs with TransPerfect, visit the company's careers page.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect was founded in 1992 and has grown to become the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. The company's core business is focused on translation and localization of a wide range of content, from documents, marketing materials, and training courses to software, mobile apps, and websites, into multiple languages for international audiences.

With offices in over 100+ cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® Product Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

