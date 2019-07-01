TransPerfect Reaffirms Commitment To Pediatric Cardiology With Third Annual Gift To Babies Heart Fund

NEW YORK, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced its third consecutive year of donating to the Babies Heart Fund (BHF) to advance the treatment of congenital heart disease through innovative research and patient care.

All BHF donations go to the Division of Pediatric Cardiology at Columbia University Medical Center, which pioneered the first successful pediatric heart transplant and the first pacemaker surgically implanted in a newborn. For more than three decades, BHF support has allowed doctors to provide new, safer interventions to help give infants and children with heart disease long, happy lives.

TransPerfect's involvement with the BHF comes as a result of its experience in the healthcare and life sciences industries, supporting the global development and marketing of drugs, treatments, and other products designed to improve and save lives. This year's donation was made at the BHF's 2019 gala, honoring Emile A. Bacha, MD, a Roth Salzhauer Family Professor of Surgery and Chief of the Division of Cardiac, Thoracic, and Vascular Surgery at New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center.

"The Babies Heart Fund is thrilled to continue our long-standing partnership with TransPerfect at our 2019 gala. TransPerfect's commitment to raising vital funds for pediatric cardiac research is an inspiration to our doctors, families, and, most importantly, our young patients," said Patricia Grayson, Babies Heart Fund Gala Chair.

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, "Babies Heart Fund has a very personal connection to the TransPerfect family. We're proud to be able to give back in support of their mission, and I encourage others to learn more about their life-saving work."

About Babies Heart Fund

The Babies Heart Fund is devoted to supporting vital research initiatives that will allow all children suffering from heart disease to grow up to be heart-healthy, strong adults. Our group plays a pivotal role in making this life-saving research not only possible, but attainable. All Babies Heart Fund contributions are used toward funding the innovative research being conducted by Columbia University Medical Center physicians and surgeons to benefit pediatric cardiology patients across the globe, as well as transitional care programs for our rapidly growing population of young adults who require special expertise in both pediatric and adult cardiology care to help them navigate the health care continuum.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 90 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® Product Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

