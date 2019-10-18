TransPerfect Selected By Radisson Hotel Group To Provide Language Services And GlobalLink Technology

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that it has been selected by Radisson Hotel Group as its sole supplier to provide language services and translation management technology to support its expansion efforts in international markets.

Radisson Hotel Group is one of the world's largest and most dynamic hotel groups, with seven distinctive hotel brands and more than 1,400 hotels in operation and under development around the world. With a range of international properties, the opportunity for TransPerfect and Radisson was to develop a unified vision and brand identity while ensuring that each brand maintained its individual characteristics.

Content requirements include marketing materials, legal documents, training and e-learning, as well as on-site interpretation for 33 languages in 2019.

One of the most significant components of the effort is the localization of the company's new website (www.radissonhotels.com), which launched in 12 languages.

To manage the website localization process, Radisson is using TransPerfect's GlobalLink Enterprise technology suite integrated directly with the company's existing SDL-Tridion content management system. In addition, they have employed TransPerfect's Brand Champion program and GlobalLink TransPort to facilitate submission, delivery, and review of all offline content.

Since launching in July, Radisson has realized significant year-over-year cost savings by using the GlobalLink suite of products across all supported languages.

Remy Merckx, Vice President of Global Digital at Radisson Hotel Group, said, "Our goals for our five-year plan are ambitious, and we need a partner to bring both expertise and scale to support us. TransPerfect has been integral to helping us deliver our new website and international programs to market, and we are grateful for their dedication and commitment to seeing us succeed. They are a true partner and one we're certain will play a role in our growth in the future."

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe remarked, "Having Radisson entrust us with an initiative so critical to their company's future is an honor and a responsibility we take very seriously. We're pleased that the results so far have been resoundingly positive."

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 90 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® Product Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

