TransPerfect Sets New Company Record In 2019 With Billed Revenue Of $764 Million

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that 2019 billed revenue totaled $764 million. This number represents an 8.4% growth rate and surpasses 2018 sales by $59 million, setting a new company record and allowing TransPerfect to retain its industry-leading position.

The company has now grown for 27 consecutive years, adding four quarters to its uninterrupted streak of 108 quarters of profitable growth. In a positive sign for 2020, the company closed the year with a $24 million increase in Q4 revenues and with October, November, and December of 2019 accounting for the top three billing months in company history.

TransPerfect's growth was fueled by a variety of divisions, functional groups, industry verticals, and geographic regions, with some of the performance highlights including:

GlobalLink Technology Revenue – Up 15%

Asia-Pacific Region – Up 18%

Trial Interactive E-Clinical Technology and Services – Up 34%

Software/Hardware Vertical – Up 45%

Managed Review and Staffing – Up 25%

E-Discovery and Forensics – Up 17%

Further, TransPerfect's AI data collection and annotation business, DataForce, became the fastest-growing division from inception in company history.

In addition to revenue gains, TransPerfect made a number of strategic acquisitions in 2019 that will facilitate access to new markets and will allow the company to offer a wider array of services to existing clients.

Media localization took center stage in 2019, both with respect to advances in the company's Media.NEXT platform as well as M&A translations, which included: Propulse Video, Lylo Media Group, Lassostudios, Sublime Subtitling, Scheune München, AGM Factory, and Chulengo. Together, these divisions represent a significant new step in the company's evolution.

The company also welcomed MoGi Group and G3 Translate to the family, bolstering its offerings in gaming solutions and market research, respectively.

Other 2019 highlights include:

Created over 1,000 jobs worldwide

Added more than 630 new GlobalLink technology clients

Signed a multiyear deal to become the title sponsor of college football's TransPerfect Music City Bowl in Nashville

Relocated global headquarters in New York to a larger, state-of-the-art 124,000 sq. ft. facility

to a larger, state-of-the-art 124,000 sq. ft. facility Exceeded 100 offices worldwide, with geographic expansion in cities including: Athens , Bordeaux , Bucharest , Charlotte, Düsseldorf, Edinburgh , Hartford , Kragujevac, Lisbon , Manchester , Rennes, San Juan , and Tampa

, , , Charlotte, Düsseldorf, , , Kragujevac, , , Rennes, , and Secured favorable interest terms on debt refinancing, led by three of the world's leading banks

Supported a number of charitable efforts, including our continuing commitments to Girls Who Code and the V Foundation for Cancer Research

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, "TransPerfect thrives on growth, and 2019 has energized our entire team with new merger partners, new divisions, cutting-edge technology solutions, and an expanded global footprint." Shawe continued, "To our clients, employees, vendors, partners, and friends of the TransPerfect family who made 2019 possible, you have my deepest gratitude. We're looking forward to what opportunities and challenges the next decade will bring and will be working diligently to raise the bar in 2020."

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® Product Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

