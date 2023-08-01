TransPerfect Team Members Honored with 2023 Stevie Awards

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that three 2023 Stevie Awards® for Sales & Customer Service were awarded to team members across the company's sales and technology teams.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service honors top-performing professionals and teams from around the world in customer service, contact centers, business development, and sales. Judges considered more than 2,300 nominations from organizations representing 51 countries and virtually every industry. More than 160 professionals participated on specialized judging committees, scoring each organization based on performance across 90 categories.

This year's winners from TransPerfect are:

Sales Support Professional of the Year – Ty Trainer, Senior Manager of MT Strategy and Implementation, Gold award Woman of the Year in Sales – Anna Burgan, Director of Business Development, Gold award Sales Training or Coaching Program of the Year – TransPerfect's sales force, Silver award

The awards follow TransPerfect's win of a Grand Stevie award in 2022 and 2021. The Grand Stevie is the highest honor of the Stevie Awards for Sales and Customer Service. Only 10 companies are recognized with a Grand Stevie award each year, and winners cannot apply but are instead chosen based on the total number of awards won in other categories.

"The nominations we received for the 2023 competition illustrate that business development, customer service, and sales professionals worldwide, in all sorts of organizations, have continued to innovate, thrive, and meet customer expectations," said Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller. "The judges have recognized and rewarded these achievements, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued successes."

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe commented, "We strive to come through for our clients day-in and day-out—and it is very gratifying when the Stevie Awards recognize our efforts."

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in more than 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® technology to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

