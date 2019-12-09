TransPerfect's GlobalLink NEXT Asia-Pacific Conference Boasts Record Attendance In 2019

NEW YORK and HONG KONG, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that its 2019 GlobalLink NEXT APAC conference set a new attendance record.

The annual event was held November 7 at the Rosewood Hong Kong hotel and attracted over 300 attendees across hundreds of brands and organizations who came together to learn about best practices in global content management.

The program included a keynote presentation from Moët Hennessy's Head of Digital Gavin Merriman and a travel and hospitality panel of experts from Century City Holdings, Great Eagle, Japan Airlines, Rosewood Hotel Group, and Totem Media. Other guest speakers included:

Patrick Sum – Adobe Digital Experience

– Adobe Digital Experience Jeff Fish – Chatly

– Chatly Sascha Reppel – Contentserv

– Contentserv Julia García González – DJI

Sam Chiu – SAS

– SAS Claire Martin – TEC

– TEC Piyush Varanjani – TransferWise

Sam Chiu, Digital Marketing Director, APAC for SAS, commented, "GlobalLink NEXT is APAC's top conference for both content and technology trends for forward-looking business decision makers in the travel, hospitality, and retail industry, as well as any organization that targets international customers."

GlobalLink NEXT is a worldwide series of events that aims to provide attendees with strategies, trends, and tactics to promote their growth in global markets and to improve their ability to attract and engage customers around the world. For 2019, TransPerfect hosted GlobalLink NEXT conferences in Amsterdam and San Francisco in addition to Hong Kong.

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe commented, "Bringing together our technology team, thought leaders, and clients to exchange perspectives on best practices for managing global content is a primary goal of GlobalLink NEXT. This year's APAC conference was the biggest in our history, and we greatly appreciate the enthusiastic reception from our clients in the region."

The increase in GlobalLink NEXT attendance comes in a record-setting year for GlobalLink technology adoption, with new company highs in unit sales, licensing fees, and services throughput.

Registration for GlobalLink NEXT Europe 2020, March 11-12 in Amsterdam, is now open at https://globallinknext.com/eu/. Information on dates and programs for all GlobalLink NEXT series events can be found at www.globallinknext.com.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 90 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® Product Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

SOURCE TransPerfect

Related Links

http://www.transperfect.com

