TransPerfect's Maria Kania To Moderate Two Sessions At LocWorld41

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that Maria Kania, Account Director of the company's Client Services group, has been selected to co-moderate two sessions at LocWorld41, held November 6–8, 2019, in San Jose, California.

The first session is a full-day interactive workshop entitled "Bigger, Faster, Better Localization Process from Startup to Enterprise." Kania will focus her presentation on emotional and cultural intelligence within localization, a topic that has been well received at other industry events. She will co-present alongside localization veterans from Salesforce, Ceridian, Beabloo, and others.

The second session is called "Justify Your Existence: Demonstrating the Power and ROI of Localization" and will provide localization managers and language professionals with tools and strategies to assign empirical value and intellectual importance to the work they do. Kania will moderate session speakers from Haufe, Ceridian, HappyOrNot, and Atlassian. This is intended to be an interactive discussion that will connect the audience with the presenters in a lively and engaging forum.

Kania is an 18-year veteran of the localization industry and has held roles in sales, account management, and quality assurance. She is a frequent presenter at industry events that include LocWorld, GALA, and ELIA, and she has published numerous articles on various localization topics. Based in Barcelona, Kania is heavily involved with the local linguist community, having opened the Barcelona chapter of Women in Localization. She currently holds the post of global Sponsorship Director within the organization.

"It's always an honor to take the stage at LocWorld events," said Kania. "Having the opportunity to share my experiences and learn from others in the industry at the same time is one of the highlights of my year."

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe noted, "Conversations like the ones Maria will lead at LocWorld41 are important in helping to generate the new ideas and strategies that propel our industry forward. We applaud Maria for sharing her experiences and contributing to the dialogue."

The "Bigger, Faster, Better Localization Process from Startup to Enterprise" workshop will take place at the preconference on Wednesday, November 6, from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

"Justify Your Existence: Demonstrating the Power and ROI of Localization" will be held on Friday, November 8, at 9:30 AM.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 90 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® Product Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

SOURCE TransPerfect

Related Links

http://www.transperfect.com

