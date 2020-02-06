Transplant Diagnostics Market Worth $5.5 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Transplant Diagnostics Market by Technology (PCR, NGS, Sanger Sequencing), Product (Instrument, Reagent, Software), Application (HLA, Blood Profile, Pathogen Detection), Type (Heart, Kidney, Liver, Bone Marrow), End User (Hospital) - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Transplant Diagnostics Market is expected to reach USD 5.5 billion by 2025 from USD 3.6 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.2%.

The demand for transplant diagnostic products is expected to grow mainly due to factors such as technological advancements, the growing number of diagnostic centers & hospitals, increased applications in patient profiling, and rising public-private investments to support product development. These factors have prompted market players to improve and strengthen their current manufacturing and distribution capabilities-especially in emerging markets, which are expected to witness the highest growth.

Based on product, the reagents & consumables segment held the largest share of the market in 2019.

On the basis of product, the Transplant Diagnostics Market is segmented into reagents & consumables, instruments, and software & services. The reagents & consumables segment held the largest share of the global market in 2019. Factors such as the increasing patient emphasis on effective and early patient profiling during organ transplantation and the growing adoption of transplant diagnostic techniques in related research studies are driving the growth of this segment.

Based on technology, the molecular assays segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of technology, the Transplant Diagnostics Market is segmented into molecular assay and non-molecular assay technology. The molecular assay technology segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as its varied applications in patient profiling, rising public-private investments to support product development, and increasing clinical evidence of its efficacy are driving the growth of this segment.

Based on the transplant type, the solid organ transplantation segment accounted for the largest share of this market in 2019.

On the basis of transplant type, the market is categorized into solid organ, stem cell, and soft tissue transplantation. Solid organ transplantation accounted for the largest share of the Transplant Diagnostics Market in 2019. Supportive government regulations to increase organ donations across major healthcare markets, the rising number of chronic diseases/disorders leading to transplantation, and ongoing technological advancements in the field of transplant diagnostics are the key factors supporting the growth of the market for solid organ transplantation.

North America accounted for the largest share of the Transplant Diagnostics Market in 2019

North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019, followed by Europe. This can primarily be attributed to the continuous commercialization of innovative transplant diagnostic products coupled with ongoing advancements in the field of genomics and proteomics, recent discovery genetic biomarkers & their clinical role in immunoassay testing, and the increasing prevalence of chronic and communicable diseases.

Some of the prominent players in the Transplant Diagnostics Market are Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), and bioMérieux S.A. (France). Others are Immucor, Inc. (US), Illumina, Inc. (US), Luminex Corporation (US), CareDx (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Hologic (US), and GenDx (Netherlands).

