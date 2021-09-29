TransTech Energy Acquires ENERGYneering Solutions, Inc.

SISTERS, Ore., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TransTech Energy, ("TransTech" – a Bridge Industries LLC ("Bridge") portfolio company), through its newly formed subsidiary ENERGYneering Solutions, LLC announces it has acquired a majority ownership of ENERGYneering Solutions, Inc. ("Energyneering / ESI"), a prominent technical services provider in the biogas industry.

The acquisition extends TransTech's biogas engineering, construction, operations, and maintenance capabilities and advances its ESG objectives for strategic growth—and commitment to the Renewables market.

"We're excited to welcome ENERGYneering to the TransTech family," said Greg Ezzell, President of TransTech, "ESI's customers will gain access to TransTech's state-of-the-art fabrication and packaging capabilities to enjoy even greater project flexibility and unbeatable lead times, while TransTech's customers will benefit from ESI's proficiency in engineering and operations for the biogas industry."

Added Ezzell, "Along with expanding our service offerings and engineering depth, ESI's West Coast location complements our growing nationwide platform and will increase flexibility, speed and responsiveness for all our customers.

ESI is well known for developing high quality solutions for biogas utilization including Renewable Natural Gas (RNG), Power Generation, Conversion, and Transportation. This skill set is enhanced by extensive feedstock experience in Landfill Gas (LFG) and Anaerobic Digesters (AD). A design-for-operability approach and an innovative services portfolio of capacity optimization, SCADA analytics, and predictive maintenance monitoring, drive the company towards continuous lifetime value (LTV) improvements in performance and efficiency.

Said Benny Benson, PE, President of ESI, "We're thrilled to join the TransTech team and gain the expanded resources and geographic presence they provide. We look to further advance delivery of innovative world-class biogas facilities into key markets."

Since partnering with TransTech in 2013, Bridge has fostered the company's strategic growth plan—promoting a rapid expansion in its custom engineered and fabricated solutions and market diversification. "The Energyneering partnership strategically positions TransTech for accelerated growth, adding new technical depth, and valuable synergies," said Jeff Berlin, President, Bridge Industries, LLC.

Added Ezzell, "The partnership will also help to advance our mutual power generation and RNG maintenance and operations positions into a broader energy market."

Benson will maintain an ownership position in ESI and continue his role as president.



ABOUT TRANSTECH

TransTech is a leading provider of custom engineered and fabricated solutions for gas and liquids processing, storage, transfer and utilization across a broad range of industries including Energy, Power, Renewables, Chemical, Petrochemical, Food & Beverage, Industrial Manufacturing, and others.

With engineering, fabrication, construction and field services expertise and over 250,000 square feet of fabrication capacity across locations in Houston and McGregor, TX, Charlotte and Rocky Mount, NC, and Missoula, MT, TransTech delivers service excellence and an unwavering commitment to quality and safety. https://www.transtechenergy.com

ABOUT BRIDGE

Bridge Industries, LLC, founded by Jeff Berlin in 2003 is a holding company based in Cleveland, OH. Bridge partners with operating management teams to help successful manufacturers/distributors of engineered products expand into new markets and execute strategic growth plans. bridgeind.com

Media Contacts:

Jeffrey H. Berlin

Founder & President

Bridge Industries, LLC

[email protected]

Direct: 216-509-7773

SOURCE Bridge Industries, LLC

