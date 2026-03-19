HOUSTON, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TransTech Group today announced the acquisition of a controlling interest and long-term partnership with the founding family of Teknoflow Green Equipments Private Limited, an India-based engineered fabrication and process equipment manufacturer serving OEMs and EPC firms across energy and industrial infrastructure markets.

TransTech Group Acquires Controlling Interest in Teknoflow, Expanding Global Engineered Products Platform and Establishing Manufacturing Presence in India

Teknoflow will operate within TransTech's Engineered Products Group, strengthening the company's global manufacturing footprint and enhancing its ability to deliver engineered equipment solutions across regions. The transaction establishes TransTech's first manufacturing platform in India and advances its international growth strategy.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Nashik, India, Teknoflow designs and manufactures engineered process equipment and custom fabrications, including ASME-coded and non-coded pressure vessels, shell and tube heat exchangers, modular process skids, columns, and heavy structural assemblies. The company serves customers in more than 25 countries and holds globally recognized certifications, including ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, ISO 3834-2, AD 2000 compliance, PED, and ASME U, U2, R, and NB Stamps.

"Teknoflow represents exactly the type of engineering-driven organization we seek to partner with," said Jeff Berlin, Chairman and CEO of TransTech Group. "What stood out immediately was the alignment of values; both companies are built on strong family cultures and a commitment to customers, employees, and the communities we serve. I want to congratulate Laxman Pachkawade and Leena Jog on building such an exceptional business. Strategically, this partnership strengthens our Engineered Products platform and expands our ability to support customers with reliable, multi-regional manufacturing. We are excited to work alongside the Teknoflow team as we build the next phase of growth together."

Teknoflow operates approximately 180,000 square feet of manufacturing capacity supported by engineering and fabrication expertise, delivering code-compliant equipment aligned with international standards.

"Joining TransTech Group accelerates the next chapter of Teknoflow's growth," said Laxman Pachkawade, Founder and CEO of Teknoflow. "As part of TransTech's Engineered Products Group, we gain access to expanded technical resources, global customer relationships, and a broader manufacturing platform while continuing to operate with the same leadership team and customer focus."

With operations across the U.S., Europe, and India, TransTech Group operates more than 800,000 square feet of fabrication capacity across 14 locations, supporting projects through multi-regional manufacturing and service execution.

Deloitte India acted as the Exclusive financial advisors for this transaction to the shareholders of Teknoflow Green Equipments Private Limited.

About TransTech Group

TransTech Group is a diversified industrial solutions company serving energy, process, and industrial infrastructure markets worldwide. Through its Engineered Products and Services Groups, the company delivers engineered heat transfer technologies, process equipment, field services, and integrated lifecycle solutions to EPCs, OEMs, and end users.

About Teknoflow

Teknoflow is an India-based engineering and fabrication company specializing in OEM manufacturing and engineered solutions for energy and industrial infrastructure markets, supporting OEMs, EPCs, and industrial customers with cost-effective fabrication and manufacturing capabilities.

SOURCE TransTech Energy, LLC