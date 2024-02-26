TransThera initiates IND-Enabling studies for TT-02332, a novel, highly potent and CNS-penetrating NLRP3 inhibitor

News provided by

TransThera Sciences (Nanjing) Inc.

26 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET

NANJING, China and GAITHURSBURG, Md., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TransThera, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to innovating differentiated drugs globally, today announced the initiation of IND-enabling studies for TT-02332, a potent, selective and highly CNS-penetrating NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitor. The NLRP3 inflammasome is a pivotal component of the human innate immune system. Aberrant activation of NLRP3 is strongly linked with a variety of inflammatory disorders, including obesity, neurodegenerative diseases, NASH, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), dermatitis, and atherosclerosis.

"Immuno-inflammation is one of TransThera's key therapeutic areas of interest. Over the past three years, we have achieved breakthroughs with the NLRP3 inhibitor program." said Jennifer Sheng, Vice President of Biology at TransThera. "Our clinical candidate compound TT-02332 is a highly potent NLRP3 inhibitor that has shown promising efficacy in a number of disease-relevant in vivo animal models. The compound exhibits desirable pharmacokinetic/ pharmacodynamic (PK/PD) properties, suitable for once-daily dosing. TT-02332 demonstrates an excellent safety profile in recently completed repeated-dose toxicity studies in two animal species (Dose finding toxicity studies).  Based on these encouraging preclinical data, we are excited to advance IND-enabling studies of TT-02332."

Because NLRP3 inhibition has therapeutic potential in a broad range of inflammatory disorders, TransThera has built a holistic portfolio on this target. TT-02332 is a clinical candidate compound with high brain penetration and has great therapeutic potential in neurodegenerative diseases, reversal of obesity and related cardiovascular risks. In addition, the company is developing a series of low CNS exposure NLRP3 inhibitors for the treatment of periphery inflammatory diseases, including NASH, dermatitis and IBD, with the candidate compound to be selected in the coming months. The initiation of IND-enabling studies of TT-02332 represents an important step forward in TransThera's efforts to bring potentially transformative therapeutics to patients more quickly.   

About TransThera

TransThera, including TransThera Sciences (Nanjing), Inc. and TransThera Sciences (US) Inc., is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative therapeutics to target diseases with major unmet medical needs via the internal research platform and open innovation. TransThera's current portfolio covers therapeutic areas such as oncology, inflammatory, and cardiovascular diseases.

For more information, please visit www.transthera.com 

Forward-looking statements

This news contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If risks or uncertainties ever materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may differ from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts could be deemed forward-looking, including, but not limited to, any statement of the plans, strategies, and objectives of management for future operations, including but not limited to our clinical development and commercialization plans; any projections of financial information; any statements about historical results that may suggest trends for our business; any statements of expectation or belief regarding future events, potential markets or market size, technology developments, our product pipeline, clinical data, results or practices or the implications thereof, enforceability of our intellectual property rights, competitive strengths or our position within the industry; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the items mentioned.

SOURCE TransThera Sciences (Nanjing) Inc.

Also from this source

TransThera Announces the Global Multicenter Phase 3 Clinical Trial Completed First Patient Dosing in the US Evaluating Tinengotinib in FGFRi Relapsed/Refractory Patients with Cholangiocarcinoma

TransThera, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to innovating differentiated drugs globally, today announces the first patient has...

2023 SABCS - TransThera announces an oral presentation of tinengotinib clinical data in breast cancer

TransThera Sciences (Nanjing) Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on inventing differentiated drugs for global patients, today...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Biotechnology

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.