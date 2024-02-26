TransThera initiates IND-Enabling studies for TT-02332, a novel, highly potent and CNS-penetrating NLRP3 inhibitor

NANJING, China and GAITHURSBURG, Md., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TransThera, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to innovating differentiated drugs globally, today announced the initiation of IND-enabling studies for TT-02332, a potent, selective and highly CNS-penetrating NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitor. The NLRP3 inflammasome is a pivotal component of the human innate immune system. Aberrant activation of NLRP3 is strongly linked with a variety of inflammatory disorders, including obesity, neurodegenerative diseases, NASH, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), dermatitis, and atherosclerosis.

"Immuno-inflammation is one of TransThera's key therapeutic areas of interest. Over the past three years, we have achieved breakthroughs with the NLRP3 inhibitor program." said Jennifer Sheng, Vice President of Biology at TransThera. "Our clinical candidate compound TT-02332 is a highly potent NLRP3 inhibitor that has shown promising efficacy in a number of disease-relevant in vivo animal models. The compound exhibits desirable pharmacokinetic/ pharmacodynamic (PK/PD) properties, suitable for once-daily dosing. TT-02332 demonstrates an excellent safety profile in recently completed repeated-dose toxicity studies in two animal species (Dose finding toxicity studies). Based on these encouraging preclinical data, we are excited to advance IND-enabling studies of TT-02332."

Because NLRP3 inhibition has therapeutic potential in a broad range of inflammatory disorders, TransThera has built a holistic portfolio on this target. TT-02332 is a clinical candidate compound with high brain penetration and has great therapeutic potential in neurodegenerative diseases, reversal of obesity and related cardiovascular risks. In addition, the company is developing a series of low CNS exposure NLRP3 inhibitors for the treatment of periphery inflammatory diseases, including NASH, dermatitis and IBD, with the candidate compound to be selected in the coming months. The initiation of IND-enabling studies of TT-02332 represents an important step forward in TransThera's efforts to bring potentially transformative therapeutics to patients more quickly.

About TransThera

TransThera, including TransThera Sciences (Nanjing), Inc. and TransThera Sciences (US) Inc., is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative therapeutics to target diseases with major unmet medical needs via the internal research platform and open innovation. TransThera's current portfolio covers therapeutic areas such as oncology, inflammatory, and cardiovascular diseases.

For more information, please visit www.transthera.com

