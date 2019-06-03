Transworld Systems Inc. Acquires NCC Business Services

LAKE FOREST, Ill., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Transworld Systems Inc. ("TSI") – the leading analytics-driven provider of accounts receivable management, healthcare revenue cycle, customer relationship management, and loan servicing solutions – announced today the acquisition of NCC Business Services.

NCC Business Services specializes in providing collection solutions for the property management and multi-housing industries. NCC has approximately 80 employees and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

"We are excited to expand our property management and multi-housing business and customer base with the acquisition of NCC Business Services. We welcome the NCC Business Services employees and customers to the TSI family," said Chief Executive Officer Joseph Laughlin.

About Transworld Systems Inc.

TSI is the leading provider of outsourced accounts receivable management, healthcare revenue cycle management, customer relationship management, and loan servicing solutions. TSI uses proprietary predictive analytics to collect on consumer and business debt to help its clients accelerate cash flow and improve operational efficiency. TSI's clients include Fortune 100 corporations, hospitals, financial institutions, governmental organizations, and small businesses.

