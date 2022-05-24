'Trauma - The Invisible Epidemic,' A Free Public Webinar Hosted by Discovery Behavioral Health

LOS ANGELES, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of May's National Mental Health Awareness Month, Discovery Behavioral Heath, a nationwide network of evidenced-based treatment centers, will host a free-to-the-public webinar entitled "Trauma - The Invisible Epidemic" on Thursday, May 26 at 10 am to 11:30 am PST.

WHEN: Thursday, May 26th, 10 am to 11:30 am PST

WHERE: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/trauma-the-invisible-epidemic-tickets-333858518817

WHAT: Hosted by Discovery Behavioral Health, the webinar will explore the most common types of trauma, how trauma can be "invisible" with people experiencing it without realizing it, and coping strategies for people of all ages. Following the initial discussion, the attendees can submit questions to the panel.

WHO: A panel of speakers including – therapists, an author and a filmmaker – will discuss trauma from different perspectives.

Moderator – George Livengood , LMFT, Vice President, Discovery Mood & Anxiety Program

, LMFT, Vice President, Discovery Mood & Anxiety Program Maia Evrigenis , author of "Neon Jane," her autobiographical account of surviving a cancer diagnosis in childhood and the impact it had on her and her family

, author of "Neon Jane," her autobiographical account of surviving a cancer diagnosis in childhood and the impact it had on her and her family Elizabeth Ayiku , director of the feature film "Me Little Me," which made its world premiere earlier this year at SXSW Film Festival, about a young Black woman who is fiercely pursuing a promotion at work while attending an intensive out-patient treatment program for eating disorder recovery

, director of the feature film "Me Little Me," which made its world premiere earlier this year at SXSW Film Festival, about a young Black woman who is fiercely pursuing a promotion at work while attending an intensive out-patient treatment program for eating disorder recovery Jan Wagman , PhD., a mental health professional with 23 years of experience as a licensed marriage and family therapist, and with extensive experience working with victims of natural disasters

, PhD., a mental health professional with 23 years of experience as a licensed marriage and family therapist, and with extensive experience working with victims of natural disasters Alex Santana , ACSW, a clinical social worker for Casa Palmera treatment center in Southern California with extensive experience working with PTSD, TBI (traumatic brain injury) and Substance Use Disorders.

WHY: May is National Mental Health Awareness Month

MORE facts about mental health crisis in the U.S:

An unprecedented mental health crisis is affecting people of all ages, according to a statement on the "national mental health crisis," issued by The White House on the occasion of President Biden's first inaugural address. Two out of five adults report symptoms of anxiety or depression. And, Black and Brown communities are disproportionately undertreated – even as their burden of mental illness has continued to rise. Even before the pandemic, rates of depression and anxiety were inching higher .

About Discovery Behavioral Health

Everyone deserves a happy, rewarding life. That's why Discovery Behavioral Health has strived to make evidence-based, outcome driven healthcare accessible and affordable since inception. Our portfolio of more than 130 treatment centers includes service lines in successful operation since 1985. When quality behavioral healthcare is within reach, so is happiness.

Press Contact:

Greg Ptacek

Communications

Discovery Behavioral Health, Inc.

323-841-8002 mobile

[email protected]

SOURCE Discovery Behavioral Health