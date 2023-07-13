Trauma Center Accreditation Changes Approved by Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation Board of Directors

CAMP HILL, Pa., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Level II Trauma Center Approved for Level I Accreditation

Effective immediately, one hospital has been approved for an elevation in trauma center level from Level II Trauma Center Accreditation to Level I Trauma Center Accreditation in Pennsylvania: Robert Packer Hospital — Sayre, PA

Level II Trauma Center Accreditation Approved for Penn Highlands DuBois

Effective August 1, 2023, one new hospital has been approved for Level II Trauma Center Accreditation in Pennsylvania: Penn Highlands DuBois — DuBois, PA

Effective August 1, 2023, there will be 51 accredited trauma centers in Pennsylvania.

Combined Adult Level I/Pediatric Level I Trauma Centers

Hershey — PennState Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center/PennState Health Children's Hospital



Combined Adult Level I/Pediatric Level II Trauma Centers



Allentown — Lehigh Valley Health Network — Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest/Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital Danville — Geisinger Medical Center/Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital



Adult Level I Trauma Centers



Bethlehem — St. Luke's University Health Network — St. Luke's University Hospital Johnstown — Conemaugh Health System — Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center Lancaster — Penn Medicine — Lancaster General Health Philadelphia — Jefferson Health — Jefferson Einstein Hospital Philadelphia — Temple Health — Temple University Hospital Philadelphia — Jefferson Health — Thomas Jefferson University Hospital Philadelphia — Penn Medicine — Penn Presbyterian Medical Center Pittsburgh — Allegheny Health Network — AHN Allegheny General Hospital Pittsburgh — University of Pittsburgh Medical Center — UPMC Mercy Pittsburgh — University of Pittsburgh Medical Center — UPMC Presbyterian Sayre — Robert Packer Hospital West Reading — Tower Health — Reading Hospital Wilkes-Barre — Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center York — WellSpan Health – WellSpan York Hospital



Pediatric Level I Trauma Centers



Philadelphia — Tower Health — St. Christopher's Hospital for Children Philadelphia — Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Pittsburgh — University of Pittsburgh Medical Center — UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh



Adult Level II Trauma Centers



Abington — Jefferson Health — Jefferson Abington Hospital Altoona — University of Pittsburgh Medical Center — UPMC Altoona Bethlehem — Lehigh Valley Health Network — Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg Camp Hill — PennState Health Holy Spirit Medical Center DuBois — Penn Highlands DuBois Easton — St. Luke's University Health Network — St. Luke's Hospital Anderson Campus Erie — University of Pittsburgh Medical Center — UPMC Hamot Langhorne — Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic — St. Mary Medical Center Monroeville — Allegheny Health Network — AHN Forbes Paoli — Main Line Health — Paoli Hospital Philadelphia — Jefferson Health — Jefferson Torresdale Hospital Scranton — Geisinger Community Medical Center Sellersville — Grand View Health — Grand View Health Upland — Crozer Health — Crozer-Chester Medical Center Williamsport — University of Pittsburgh Medical Center — UPMC Williamsport Wynnewood — Main Line Health — Lankenau Medical Center



Level III Trauma Centers

East Stroudsburg — Lehigh Valley Health Network — Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono



Level IV Trauma Centers



Coaldale — St. Luke's University Health Network — St. Luke's Hospital - Miners Campus Easton — Lehigh Valley Health Network — Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hecktown Oaks Grove City — Allegheny Health Network — AHN Grove City Hastings — Conemaugh Health System — Conemaugh Miners Medical Center Hazleton — Lehigh Valley Health Network — Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton Honesdale — Wayne Memorial Hospital Jersey Shore — Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital Lehighton — St. Luke's University Health Network — St. Luke's - Carbon Campus Lewistown — Geisinger Lewistown Hospital McConnellsburg — Fulton County Medical Center Orwigsburg — St. Luke's University Health Network — Geisinger St. Luke's Hospital Quakertown — St. Luke's University Health Network — St. Luke's Hospital-Upper Bucks Campus Stroudsburg — St. Luke's University Health Network — St. Luke's Hospital-Monroe Campus Troy — Guthrie Troy Community Hospital

The Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation (PTSF) is a non-profit corporation recognized by the Emergency Medical Services Act (Act 1985-45). The PTSF is the organization responsible for accrediting trauma centers in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Trauma centers are hospitals with resources immediately available to provide optimal care and reduce the likelihood of death or disability to injured patients. Accredited trauma centers must be continuously prepared to treat the most serious life threatening and disabling injuries. They are not intended to replace the traditional hospital and its emergency department for minor injuries.

In Pennsylvania, there are four levels of trauma centers. Learn more at: What is a Trauma Center?

