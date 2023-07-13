Trauma Center Accreditation Changes Approved by Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation Board of Directors
13 Jul, 2023
CAMP HILL, Pa., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --
Level II Trauma Center Approved for Level I Accreditation
Effective immediately, one hospital has been approved for an elevation in trauma center level from Level II Trauma Center Accreditation to Level I Trauma Center Accreditation in Pennsylvania: Robert Packer Hospital — Sayre, PA
Level II Trauma Center Accreditation Approved for Penn Highlands DuBois
Effective August 1, 2023, one new hospital has been approved for Level II Trauma Center Accreditation in Pennsylvania: Penn Highlands DuBois — DuBois, PA
Effective August 1, 2023, there will be 51 accredited trauma centers in Pennsylvania.
Combined Adult Level I/Pediatric Level I Trauma Centers
- Hershey — PennState Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center/PennState Health Children's Hospital
Combined Adult Level I/Pediatric Level II Trauma Centers
- Allentown — Lehigh Valley Health Network — Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest/Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital
- Danville — Geisinger Medical Center/Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital
Adult Level I Trauma Centers
- Bethlehem — St. Luke's University Health Network — St. Luke's University Hospital
- Johnstown — Conemaugh Health System — Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center
- Lancaster — Penn Medicine — Lancaster General Health
- Philadelphia — Jefferson Health — Jefferson Einstein Hospital
- Philadelphia — Temple Health — Temple University Hospital
- Philadelphia — Jefferson Health — Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Philadelphia — Penn Medicine — Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
- Pittsburgh — Allegheny Health Network — AHN Allegheny General Hospital
- Pittsburgh — University of Pittsburgh Medical Center — UPMC Mercy
- Pittsburgh — University of Pittsburgh Medical Center — UPMC Presbyterian
- Sayre — Robert Packer Hospital
- West Reading — Tower Health — Reading Hospital
- Wilkes-Barre — Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
- York — WellSpan Health – WellSpan York Hospital
Pediatric Level I Trauma Centers
- Philadelphia — Tower Health — St. Christopher's Hospital for Children
- Philadelphia — Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
- Pittsburgh — University of Pittsburgh Medical Center — UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh
Adult Level II Trauma Centers
- Abington — Jefferson Health — Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Altoona — University of Pittsburgh Medical Center — UPMC Altoona
- Bethlehem — Lehigh Valley Health Network — Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg
- Camp Hill — PennState Health Holy Spirit Medical Center
- DuBois — Penn Highlands DuBois
- Easton — St. Luke's University Health Network — St. Luke's Hospital Anderson Campus
- Erie — University of Pittsburgh Medical Center — UPMC Hamot
- Langhorne — Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic — St. Mary Medical Center
- Monroeville — Allegheny Health Network — AHN Forbes
- Paoli — Main Line Health — Paoli Hospital
- Philadelphia — Jefferson Health — Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
- Scranton — Geisinger Community Medical Center
- Sellersville — Grand View Health — Grand View Health
- Upland — Crozer Health — Crozer-Chester Medical Center
- Williamsport — University of Pittsburgh Medical Center — UPMC Williamsport
- Wynnewood — Main Line Health — Lankenau Medical Center
Level III Trauma Centers
- East Stroudsburg — Lehigh Valley Health Network — Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono
Level IV Trauma Centers
- Coaldale — St. Luke's University Health Network — St. Luke's Hospital - Miners Campus
- Easton — Lehigh Valley Health Network — Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hecktown Oaks
- Grove City — Allegheny Health Network — AHN Grove City
- Hastings — Conemaugh Health System — Conemaugh Miners Medical Center
- Hazleton — Lehigh Valley Health Network — Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton
- Honesdale — Wayne Memorial Hospital
- Jersey Shore — Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital
- Lehighton — St. Luke's University Health Network — St. Luke's - Carbon Campus
- Lewistown — Geisinger Lewistown Hospital
- McConnellsburg — Fulton County Medical Center
- Orwigsburg — St. Luke's University Health Network — Geisinger St. Luke's Hospital
- Quakertown — St. Luke's University Health Network — St. Luke's Hospital-Upper Bucks Campus
- Stroudsburg — St. Luke's University Health Network — St. Luke's Hospital-Monroe Campus
- Troy — Guthrie Troy Community Hospital
The Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation (PTSF) is a non-profit corporation recognized by the Emergency Medical Services Act (Act 1985-45). The PTSF is the organization responsible for accrediting trauma centers in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
Trauma centers are hospitals with resources immediately available to provide optimal care and reduce the likelihood of death or disability to injured patients. Accredited trauma centers must be continuously prepared to treat the most serious life threatening and disabling injuries. They are not intended to replace the traditional hospital and its emergency department for minor injuries.
In Pennsylvania, there are four levels of trauma centers. Learn more at: What is a Trauma Center?
SOURCE Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation
