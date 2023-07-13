Trauma Center Accreditation Changes Approved by Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation Board of Directors

Level II Trauma Center Approved for Level I Accreditation

Effective immediately, one hospital has been approved for an elevation in trauma center level from Level II Trauma Center Accreditation to Level I Trauma Center Accreditation in Pennsylvania: Robert Packer Hospital — Sayre, PA

Level II Trauma Center Accreditation Approved for Penn Highlands DuBois

Effective August 1, 2023, one new hospital has been approved for Level II Trauma Center Accreditation in Pennsylvania: Penn Highlands DuBois — DuBois, PA

Effective August 1, 2023, there will be 51 accredited trauma centers in Pennsylvania.

Combined Adult Level I/Pediatric Level I Trauma Centers

  1. Hershey — PennState Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center/PennState Health Children's Hospital

                                                             Combined Adult Level I/Pediatric Level II Trauma Centers 

  2. Allentown — Lehigh Valley Health Network — Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest/Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital
  3. Danville — Geisinger Medical Center/Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital

                                                                                Adult Level I Trauma Centers

  4. Bethlehem — St. Luke's University Health Network — St. Luke's University Hospital
  5. Johnstown — Conemaugh Health System — Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center
  6. Lancaster — Penn Medicine — Lancaster General Health
  7. Philadelphia — Jefferson Health — Jefferson Einstein Hospital
  8. Philadelphia — Temple Health — Temple University Hospital 
  9. Philadelphia — Jefferson Health — Thomas Jefferson University Hospital 
  10. Philadelphia — Penn Medicine — Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
  11. Pittsburgh — Allegheny Health Network — AHN Allegheny General Hospital
  12. PittsburghUniversity of Pittsburgh Medical Center — UPMC Mercy
  13. PittsburghUniversity of Pittsburgh Medical Center — UPMC Presbyterian
  14. Sayre — Robert Packer Hospital
  15. West Reading — Tower Health — Reading Hospital
  16. Wilkes-Barre — Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
  17. York — WellSpan Health – WellSpan York Hospital

                                                                               Pediatric Level I Trauma Centers

  18. Philadelphia — Tower Health — St. Christopher's Hospital for Children
  19. Philadelphia — Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
  20. PittsburghUniversity of Pittsburgh Medical Center — UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh

                                                                          Adult Level II Trauma Centers

  21. Abington — Jefferson Health — Jefferson Abington Hospital
  22. AltoonaUniversity of Pittsburgh Medical Center — UPMC Altoona
  23. Bethlehem — Lehigh Valley Health Network — Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg
  24. Camp Hill — PennState Health Holy Spirit Medical Center
  25. DuBois — Penn Highlands DuBois
  26. Easton — St. Luke's University Health Network — St. Luke's Hospital Anderson Campus
  27. ErieUniversity of Pittsburgh Medical Center — UPMC Hamot
  28. Langhorne — Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic — St. Mary Medical Center
  29. Monroeville — Allegheny Health Network — AHN Forbes
  30. Paoli — Main Line Health — Paoli Hospital
  31. Philadelphia — Jefferson Health — Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
  32. Scranton — Geisinger Community Medical Center
  33. Sellersville — Grand View Health — Grand View Health
  34. Upland — Crozer Health — Crozer-Chester Medical Center
  35. WilliamsportUniversity of Pittsburgh Medical Center — UPMC Williamsport
  36. Wynnewood — Main Line Health — Lankenau Medical Center

                                                                           Level III Trauma Centers
     
  37. East Stroudsburg — Lehigh Valley Health Network — Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono

                                                                          Level IV Trauma Centers

  38. Coaldale — St. Luke's University Health Network — St. Luke's Hospital - Miners Campus
  39. Easton — Lehigh Valley Health Network — Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hecktown Oaks
  40. Grove City — Allegheny Health Network — AHN Grove City
  41. Hastings — Conemaugh Health System — Conemaugh Miners Medical Center
  42. Hazleton — Lehigh Valley Health Network — Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton
  43. Honesdale — Wayne Memorial Hospital
  44. Jersey Shore — Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital  
  45. Lehighton — St. Luke's University Health Network — St. Luke's - Carbon Campus
  46. Lewistown — Geisinger Lewistown Hospital  
  47. McConnellsburg — Fulton County Medical Center
  48. Orwigsburg — St. Luke's University Health Network — Geisinger St. Luke's Hospital  
  49. Quakertown — St. Luke's University Health Network — St. Luke's Hospital-Upper Bucks Campus
  50. Stroudsburg — St. Luke's University Health Network — St. Luke's Hospital-Monroe Campus
  51. Troy — Guthrie Troy Community Hospital

The Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation (PTSF) is a non-profit corporation recognized by the Emergency Medical Services Act (Act 1985-45). The PTSF is the organization responsible for accrediting trauma centers in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Trauma centers are hospitals with resources immediately available to provide optimal care and reduce the likelihood of death or disability to injured patients. Accredited trauma centers must be continuously prepared to treat the most serious life threatening and disabling injuries. They are not intended to replace the traditional hospital and its emergency department for minor injuries.

In Pennsylvania, there are four levels of trauma centers. Learn more at: What is a Trauma Center?

SOURCE Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation

