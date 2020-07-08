Trauma Products Market Worth $7.6 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Trauma Products Market by Type (Internal (Plates, Screw, Nails, Pins, Staples), External Fixators (Circular, Hybrid), Surgical Site (Hand, Wrist, Shoulder, Elbow, Hip, Pelvis, Foot, Thigh, Ankle, Knee), End User (Hospital, ASC) - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Trauma Products Market is projected to reach USD 7.6 billion by 2025 from USD 5.0 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

The growth in this market is driven by the rising prevalence of degenerative bone diseases, increasing incidence of sports injuries, and the growing number of road accidents and falls. However, Metal sensitivity in patients with trauma implants has hampered market growth to an extent

High incidence of trauma injuries, rising geriatric population to drive the demand for trauma products

Based on type, internal fixators held the largest share of the Trauma Products Market in 2019. This is followed by sleep apnea, asthma, and infectious diseases. The large share of the internal fixators segment can be attributed to the high incidence of trauma injuries, rising geriatric population, and the high adoption of internal fixators over external fixators.. This segment is also expected to show the highest growth in the market.

The hospitals segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019

By end user, the Trauma Products Market is segmented into hospitals and trauma centers and ambulatory surgery centers. In 2019, the hospitals and trauma centers segment accounted for the largest share of the global market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing number of patients undergoing treatments in hospitals, increasing government support to supply well-equipped instruments, and infrastructural developments in hospitals.

North America was the largest regional market for bioanalytical testing services in 2019

The global Trauma Products Market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia and RoW. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of North America region is mainly attributed to the strong presence of a large number of major manufacturers and large number of trauma procedures performed in North.

Some of the prominent players operating in this Trauma Products Market include Acumed LLC (US), Arthrex Inc. (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Citieffe s.r.l. (Italy), CONMED Corporation (US), DePuy Synthes (US), Double Medical Inc. (China), Integra LifeSciences Corporation (US), Orthofix Holdings Inc. (US), Smith & Nephew (UK), Stryker (US), Wright Medical Group N.V. (US), BioPro (US), OsteoMed (US), AGOMED (Germany), NEOORTHO (Brazil), Response Ortho (Turkey), Ortosintese (Brazil), Traumédica (Brazil), and Zimmer Biomet (US).

