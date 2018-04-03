Trauma Surgeons to speak out on horrors of attacks by assault weapons at a National Press Club Headliners Newsmaker, April 11

Dr. Ernest "Gene" Moore, MD, FACS, A Past president of the WTA, Editor Journal of Trauma and Acute Care Surgeon, Trauma Surgeon in Denver, Colorado who took care of patients from Columbine and the Aurora Theater incidents. Per discussions and prior press interviews he is an avid hunter and gun owner.

This press conference is open to credentialed media and Press Club members free of charge, with advance registration required. Please click here to register.

About The Western Trauma Association:

The Western Trauma Association is a nonpartisan organization of physicians and surgeons from multiple medical specialties committed to preventing injury and advancing the treatment and care of trauma victims through research, education and the continued development of all clinicians involved in the care of trauma patients.

The National Press Club is located on the 13th Floor of the National Press Building at 529 14th St., NW, Washington, D.C.

