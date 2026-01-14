Travel Advisor Named One of Fastest-Growing Careers as Nexion Travel Group Sees 20% Surge in Interest

LinkedIn's Jobs on the Rise 2026 report and increased advisor demand point to a resurgence of travel advising as a flexible, entrepreneurial career

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As LinkedIn names travel advisor among the fastest-growing careers in the United States, Nexion Travel Group, a leading host travel agency supporting independent travel advisors across North America, reports a 20% increase in interest over the last year from individuals exploring the profession, signaling renewed momentum for travel advising as a flexible, entrepreneurial career path.

According to LinkedIn's Jobs on the Rise 2026 report, travel advisor ranks #18 nationwide, reflecting sustained growth over the past three years. Many of those exploring the profession are former corporate professionals, educators and hospitality workers seeking flexible, home-based businesses that offer autonomy and long-term opportunity.

"People are looking for careers that offer flexibility, purpose and growth, and travel advisor delivers on all three," said Jackie Friedman, CTC, CTIE, President of Nexion Travel Group. "We're seeing strong interest from career changers and entrepreneurs who want more control over their work while helping clients create meaningful travel experiences."

Industry leaders say the timing reflects shifting traveler behavior and workplace priorities. As travel becomes more complex and experience-driven, consumers increasingly value expert guidance and personalized service. At the same time, technology and host agency support have lowered barriers to entry, making it easier to launch and scale an independent travel business.

A recent survey of Nexion advisors underscores the profession's appeal. 88% of respondents would recommend a career as a travel advisor, while 83% are optimistic or very optimistic about the industry's future.

Today's travel advisors operate as independent business owners, supported by host agencies that provide access to preferred supplier partner relationships, training, technology, marketing support and enhanced earning potential through collective buying power.

"These are not the travel agents of decades past," Friedman added. "Modern travel advisors are trusted consultants and entrepreneurs, and host agencies like Nexion provide the foundation to succeed."

All travel professionals interested in learning how to succeed as a professional business owner, backed by Nexion Travel Group's many great benefits, are encouraged to call 800-747-6813 or email [email protected].

About Nexion Travel Group

Nexion Travel Group is a fully accredited host agency, offering membership to independent travel professionals since 1995. As part of Internova Travel Group, Nexion Travel Group provides ticketing, operations and fulfillment support to independent travel professionals coupled with best-in-class tools, technology, marketing, education and support. Nexion Travel Group is the complete host agency for multi-agent agencies, corporate agencies, experienced agents and those new to the industry.

CONTACT:

Berit Griffin

Nexion Travel Group

[email protected]

651-442-5173

SOURCE Nexion Travel Group