Travel Answers Group and Air Tahiti Nui Launch Summer 2026 Incentive Campaign for Travel Advisors

Exclusive advisor incentives, expanded routes, and a refreshed premium cabin give US travel professionals new reasons to sell French Polynesia this season

BELLEVUE, Wash., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel Answers Group, a leading provider of independent vacation experiences, announced a targeted promotional partnership with Air Tahiti Nui (ATN) to support advisor bookings across the airline's premium Pacific routes for summer 2026. Running through June 20, the collaboration includes an exclusive booking incentive for US travel advisors and coincides with several significant product developments at Air Tahiti Nui, making this an opportune moment to put French Polynesia front and center with clients.

Running from April 20 through June 20, 2026, the incentive program rewards advisors on a per-ticket basis for bookings made in eligible reservation classes on ATN's Los Angeles departure routes: LAX-PPT, LAX-CDG, LAX-AKL, and the newly announced LAX-SYD. At a time when advisors are seeking both margin and differentiation, the campaign combines a clear earnings structure with enhanced air product and itinerary flexibility.

Incentive Structure (per round-trip ticket on Air Tahiti Nui):

Poerava Business Class: $100

Mānava Premium Economy: $50

Moana Economy Class: $25

The incentive applies across Air Tahiti Nui's core routes, including Los Angeles - Papeete, Los Angeles - Auckland, Los Angeles - Sydney, and Los Angeles - Paris, with no blackout dates and broad booking class eligibility.

A major selling point is Air Tahiti Nui's newly upgraded Mānava Premium cabin, now in service. The product gives travelers wider seats, extra legroom, premium-class amenities, noise-cancelling headphones, enhanced dining and dedicated check-in benefits in select locations. For advisors working with clients who want comfort without moving all the way to business class, it creates a clear upsell opportunity with strong perceived value.

"Travel advisors need products that are easy to explain and easy to sell," said Kirk Demeter, Founder & CEO of Travel Answers Group. "Air Tahiti Nui gives them a premium onboard experience, strong routing options and a story that resonates with travelers seeking something special."

Air Tahiti Nui also continues to position itself as an all-inclusive airline, with checked bags, pillows and blankets, amenity kits, entertainment and meals included. For advisors, that simplifies the value conversation and makes packaging easier, especially for luxury and leisure clients comparing total trip value rather than just base airfare.

The partnership also reflects growing momentum around simplified access to The Islands of Tahiti. Air Tahiti Nui and Air Tahiti's codeshare agreement will allow travelers to book selected domestic flights on a single ticket, starting June 2, helping streamline trips to Bora Bora and Rarotonga. For advisors, that reduces friction and makes complex island itineraries easier to present, sell and service.

"Every piece of this partnership is designed to make the advisor's job easier," said Moenau Virau, Air Tahiti Nui Regional Sales Executive for West USA & Canada. "From the Dreamliner experience to the new Mānava Premium cabin and expanded connectivity, we're giving advisors more reasons to start the conversation and close the booking."

Travel Answers Group's role in the campaign is to support advisor readiness with a focused trade push aimed at educating and helping agents sell smarter. The message is simple: premium product, more routing choices, easier packaging and stronger conversion potential.

About Air Tahiti Nui

Air Tahiti Nui, the leading carrier to French Polynesia, offers non-stop service to Tahiti from Los Angeles and is one of only two airlines to provide year-round non-stop connections between Los Angeles and Paris. Headquartered in Papeete, Tahiti, Air Tahiti Nui connects Tahiti with key international destinations through its own services and codeshare partnerships. The airline's service is designed to deliver a taste of Tahitian culture from the moment passengers board, from immersive in-flight entertainment and distinctive cabin design to the iconic Tiare flower gifted to each guest. For more information or to book a flight, visit www.airtahitinui.com.

About Travel Answers

With over three decades of experience, Travel Answers is a trusted leader in luxury and tailor-made travel across Australia, New Zealand, South Pacific Africa, Asia, and Europe. We provide authentic, customizable journeys through our five wholesale brands and expert Destination Specialists. As a preferred partner of major U.S. travel consortia and a member of USTOA and ETOA, we equip travel advisors with advanced tools, on-the-ground support, and seamless technology to craft exceptional travel experiences. Guided by Founder & CEO Kirk Demeter, Travel Answers continues to deliver unmatched value and service, inspiring travelers and empowering advisors worldwide.

At Travel Answers, we are committed to making complex travel effortless, supporting advisors to grow their business and helping travelers escape the ordinary with unique, unforgettable journeys.

SOURCE Travel Answers Group