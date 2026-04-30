Travel Answers Group partners with Discover Aboriginal Experiences to bring Australia's oldest living cultures into the heart of premium itineraries

Targeted trade push will help U.S. advisors sell deeper, more differentiated Australia itineraries through authentic Aboriginal-guided experiences.

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel Answers Group, a leading provider of independent vacation experiences, has formalized a promotional partnership with Discover Aboriginal Experiences (DAE), a program established by Tourism Australia to represent Aboriginal-owned or operated tourism businesses, to drive awareness and bookings across DAE's member portfolio in 2026. The campaign will spotlight authentic Aboriginal-guided experiences that can be built into premium and experiential itineraries across the country, including in and around major urban hubs, where advisors can easily add cultural depth without sacrificing convenience.

The initiative is designed to reposition Aboriginal cultural experiences from optional add-ons to essential itinerary inclusions throughout Australia, giving advisors a clear pathway to differentiate their Australia programs while increasing trip value, client engagement, and overall satisfaction. Discover Aboriginal Experiences offers a ready-made portfolio of more than 200 experiences led by Aboriginal guides across Australia. Travel Answers Group will leverage its marketing network to amplify that message with integrated trade and digital activity aimed at boosting awareness, building advisor confidence and supporting conversion.

"Advisors are looking for products that feel both distinctive and easy to sell," said Kirk Demeter, Founder & CEO of Travel Answers Group. "This campaign helps them position Aboriginal experiences as core itinerary elements, not optional extras, while giving clients something genuinely enriching and memorable."

That matters commercially because it gives advisors a stronger premium narrative and a clearer reason to upsell. Rather than competing on hotel-only or standard sightseeing packages, advisors can frame Australia as a destination where travelers can connect with the world's oldest continuous living cultures through guided storytelling, nature-based adventures, wellness experiences, food, art and place-based learning. These experiences are also accessible across urban and regional settings, making them practical to include in bespoke itineraries without adding unnecessary complexity.

Discover Aboriginal Experiences said the campaign will help more travelers understand the breadth of what is available. "There is strong demand for journeys that are authentic, responsible and memorable," said Nicole Mitchell, Executive Officer, Discover Aboriginal Experiences. "Sharing Aboriginal-guided experiences with visitors whilst they are in Australia creates life-changing, immersive moments and memories that last a lifetime. These experiences offer a deeper connection to our Country, culture and people, bringing our landscapes to life, whilst supporting the continuation of the world's oldest living culture through tourism. By working with Travel Answers Group, we can help more advisors confidently recommend experiences that enrich a visitors' journey."

The campaign will be supported by targeted advisor-facing activity designed to drive bookings and reinforce the commercial value of selling Aboriginal experiences as part of a broader Australia program. The number of US visitors taking part in an Indigenous tourism experience in Australia has increased by 29% from 121,883 to 156,991 in Year Ending March 20251.

For advisors, this means an easier story to tell, a stronger differentiation point and a more compelling reason for clients to book now.

A typical use case might be a luxury couple planning a first-time Australia trip who want more than Sydney, Ulu r u and the reef. With this campaign, advisors can build an Aboriginal-guided experience in Sydney or another major gateway as a meaningful extension of the itinerary, creating a trip that feels personal, educational and premium from start to finish.

Travel Answers are working with Discover Aboriginal Experiences to develop a series of educational webinars, campaign materials and sales support as the rollout begins, with the clear message to clients: Discover Connection – Real Stories, Real Country.

About Discover Aboriginal Experiences

Discover Aboriginal Experiences is a is a collective of quality, authentic Aboriginal guided tourism offerings, offering immersive, authentic experiences that connect visitors with Aboriginal cultures, heritage, and Country. Members are quality-assured and located across Australia, providing a diverse range of cultural tourism experiences in both urban and regional destinations. The collective showcases the richness and diversity of the world's oldest continuous living cultures through meaningful, respectful engagement.

About Travel Answers

With over three decades of experience, Travel Answers is a trusted leader in luxury and tailor-made travel across Australia, New Zealand, South Pacific Africa, Asia, and Europe. We provide authentic, customizable journeys through our five wholesale brands and expert Destination Specialists. As a preferred partner of major U.S. travel consortia and a member of USTOA and ETOA, we equip travel advisors with advanced tools, on-the-ground support, and seamless technology to craft exceptional travel experiences. Guided by Founder & CEO Kirk Demeter, Travel Answers continues to deliver unmatched value and service, inspiring travelers and empowering advisors worldwide.

At Travel Answers, we are committed to making complex travel effortless, supporting advisors to grow their business and helping travelers escape the ordinary with unique, unforgettable journeys.

SOURCE Travel Answers Group