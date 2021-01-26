Travel Deal Alert: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Offers 25 Percent Off in Celebration of National Plan for Vacation Day

The sale comes on the heels of a recent survey of Americans by the U.S. Travel Association where 97% of respondents said that having a trip planned makes them happier while 84% said they're excited to plan a vacation in the next six months. National Plan for Vacation Day takes place on the last Tuesday in January and encourages Americans to plan their vacation days for the year.

"Travelers want to get away and our hotels are ready to welcome them," said Lisa Checchio, chief marketing officer, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "Whether it's getting that first trip on the books or planning an entire year's worth of vacation, whatever travelers are excited to check out this year, they can book and stay with confidence. And chances are, there's a hotel by Wyndham just 10 minutes away."

"National Plan for Vacation Day is the perfect opportunity for Americans to renew their love of travel and to look ahead to better days," said U.S. Travel President and CEO Roger Dow.

Wyndham launched its new mobile app last fall after carefully listening to the needs of guests. Designed to meet rising expectations, the app provides access to streamlined booking and lower contact, in-stay features like mobile check-in and checkout—a feature Wyndham was the first to rollout at scale across more than 6,000 economy and midscale hotels. Other app features include personalized experiences, Wyndham Rewards® account management, gamification and unique offerings like Lightning Book®, which makes it easy to book the nearest Wyndham hotel for the night in as a few as three taps.

Added Checchio, "Our new mobile app delivers the features everyday travelers want and at a scale no other hotel company can offer."

To take advantage of Wyndham's latest flash sale, deal-seekers must first download the Wyndham Hotels & Resorts' mobile app, available in the Apple App and Google Play stores. Simply tap the Mobile App Flash Sale offer on the app's home screen to access the offer. Membership in Wyndham Rewards, which is free to join, is required for the offer, and non-members can quickly enroll as part of the booking process. A two-night minimum stay is required and stays must be completed by September 30, 2021. Bookings may be cancelled free of penalty up to 72-hours before a stay. For full terms and conditions, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com/app.

As the travel landscape continues to evolve in the wake of COVID-19, Wyndham and its brands remain committed to the health and safety of guests and team members. The vast majority of the Company's hotels remain open and are welcoming guests with flexible booking policies and enhanced health and safety protocols through Wyndham's Count on Us® initiative. The Company has also extended current Wyndham Rewards Member Levels (status) through the end of 2021 and paused points expiration through June 30, 2021. Guests are encouraged to check local travel guidelines and restrictions prior to travel. Learn more at www.wyndhamhotels.com/COVID-19.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,000 hotels across approximately 90 countries on six continents. The Company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers 85 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally.

U.S. Travel Association is the national, non-profit organization representing all components of the travel industry that generates $2.6 trillion in economic output and supports 15.8 million jobs (pre-pandemic). U.S. Travel's mission is to increase travel to and within the United States.

