Travel Icon Samantha Brown to Host Mediterranean Voyage Aboard Newest Ship, Allura™

Guests are invited to join the TV personality on a 10-day Mediterranean voyage aboard its newest ship, Allura, which launches in mid-July 2025. Sailing from Monte Carlo to Athens, departing on August 5, 2025, this specialty cruise offers the opportunity to enjoy breathtaking destinations, enriching onboard programming, world-class cuisine, and cultural immersions.

For more than 20 years, Brown has traversed continents, experienced myriad cultures, and tasted adventure applying her singular brand of warmth and inclusion along the way.

"We are thrilled to welcome Samantha aboard Allura. Her obvious passion for authentic travel experiences aligns perfectly with our mission to offer guests unforgettable journeys," said Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises. "With Samantha's extensive destination expertise and the unmatched elegance of our newest ship, this voyage promises to be a truly extraordinary adventure from jet-set Monte Carlo to historic Athens - via Italian cities, Greek islands, and Turkish resorts."

"I am so thrilled to be able to join my fans and fellow travelers on Oceania Cruises' newest ship, Allura," said Samantha Brown, host of "Samantha Brown's Places to Love." "I'm looking forward to revisiting some of the places I have been to, like Rome and the Amalfi Coast, and discovering new places in Turkey and Greece. It's going to be an epic trip!"

This special hosted sailing will feature onboard programming including a travel talk, with the chance to ask questions in the theater with Brown, a welcome cocktail reception, destination-themed Chef's Market Dinners in the Terrace Café, plus Oceania Cruises' legendary gala brunch. Additionally, she will join a select number of shore excursions during the sailing.

With Oceania Cruises' extensive set of small-group, immersive shore excursions, guests have hundreds of options, from exploring lush vineyards on the volcanic slopes of Mount Vesuvius in Italy to seeing a new side of Rhodes by exploring authentic inland villages.

Oceania Cruises' commitment to culinary excellence and ultra-premium, small-ship experiences truly shines throughout this 10-day voyage. Guests on board the 1,200-guest Allura will revel in visits to an enchanting range of Mediterranean jewels, from Florence's outstanding Renaissance treasures and Rome's everlasting grandeur to the iconic cliffside villages of Santorini and Antalya's soft-sand beaches.

Guests booking this 'Mediterranean Allure' voyage should mention code 'SBROWN' when making their reservation. These guests will receive advance notice of special programming featuring Samantha Brown .

. For additional information on Oceania Cruises' small-ship luxury, exquisitely crafted cuisine, and expertly curated travel experiences, visit OceaniaCruises.com, call 855-OCEANIA, or speak with a professional travel advisor.

Your World Included™

With our Your World Included™ brand promise, guests receive a rich selection of always included amenities for the ultimate value in ultra-premium cruising. This means unforgettable dining experiences at our varied, exquisite restaurants are all at no additional charge. Complimentary specialty coffees, sodas, cold-pressed juices, and still and sparkling Vero Water® are served throughout the ship. Unlimited, free Starlink WiFi is available in every suite, stateroom and all public areas. In-room dining features a superb variety of hot and cold selections. Fruit smoothies, milkshakes, gelato and gourmet Humphry Slocombe ice cream are always included. Group fitness classes at Aquamar® Spa + Vitality Center are free of charge. Gratuities are included for the ultimate in convenience and value. And even laundry services are free for all guests. Along with our signature personalized service, Oceania Cruises' guests will enjoy a seamless, value-packed experience.

About Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises® is the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line. The line's eight small, luxurious ships carry a maximum of 1,250 guests and feature The Finest Cuisine at Sea® and destination-rich itineraries that span the globe. Expertly curated travel experiences are available aboard the designer-inspired, small ships, which call on more than 600 marquee and boutique ports in more than 100 countries on seven continents, on voyages that range from seven to more than 200 days. Oceania Cruises® has two additional ships on order scheduled for delivery in 2027 and 2028 or 2029[1]. Oceania Cruises® is a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH). To learn more, visit www.nclhltd.com .

[1] Delivery for the second Oceania Cruises ship is contractually scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2028, but may be delayed to 2029.

About Samantha Brown

Samantha Brown, a two-time Emmy Award-winning TV host and travel expert, has been inspiring wanderlust for 25 years by authentically showcasing the character of the people and places she encounters worldwide. Since her debut on Travel Channel's Great Vacation Homes, she has traveled over 2.5 million miles and explored numerous cities in 65 countries. As she approaches her 25th anniversary as a TV personality and the release of the 8th season of PBS's Samantha Brown's Places to Love in January 2024, she continues to uncover hidden gems and local cultures, offering fresh perspectives on travel. In 2024, Samantha Brown was nominated again for the Daytime Emmy Award for Daytime Personality — Non-Daily. Previously, the show garnered award wins for Outstanding Host for a Lifestyle, Children's, or Special Class Program and Outstanding Travel and Adventure Program in 2019, alongside multiple other Emmy nominations from 2019 to 2022. Additionally, as a natural extension of her years on the road, in 2010, Samantha launched a stylish and practical luggage line on HSN, which quickly became a top customer pick and one of the year's most successful brand launches. As she celebrates her 25 years in the industry, Samantha remains dedicated to connecting viewers to the heart and soul of travel.

Follow Samantha via her website, https://samantha-brown.com; on Instagram @samanthabrowntravels; Facebook at RealSamanthaBrown; and @samanthabrown on X.

SOURCE Oceania Cruises