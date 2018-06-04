Travel Insurance Alert: Guatemala Volcano Erupts, Airport Closes

Already Insured Travelers

For those who purchased a policy prior to the volcano erupting, here is how travel insurance may cover a trip cancellation:

Volcano halts a flight or cruise: when common carriers such as airlines and cruise lines cease service for a certain number of hours due to a volcano.

Volcano damage at traveler's destination: when a hotel, resort, or vacation rental is devastated and made uninhabitable by a volcano.

Travelers Seeking Insurance

While it is too late to purchase traditional travel insurance to cover losses related to Fuego, travelers may still be eligible for a travel insurance plan with Cancel For Any Reason benefits.

An optional benefit of travel insurance coverage which offers the opportunity to cancel travel plans for reasons other than those listed as "covered reasons" on a policy. There are specific eligibility requirements:

Depending on the policy, it is only available within 10-21 days of your initial trip payment.

You must insure 100 percent of your pre-paid, non-refundable trip cost.

You must cancel your trip with the travel supplier at least 48 hours before departure date, depending on the plan.

These plans typically cover between 50-75 percent of your trip cost and vary by plan.

Note: Travelers can still purchase comprehensive travel insurance for coverage unrelated to the volcano, including medical coverage, emergency travel services, and baggage protection. Trip cancellation and trip interruption coverage is also available for unforeseen circumstances unrelated to the volcano.

Travel Insurance Expert:

Meghan Walch

401-773-9210

news@insuremytrip.com

