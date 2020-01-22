Travel Insurance Alert: Novel Coronavirus Virus

WARWICK, R.I., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed the first U.S. case of a mysterious coronavirus that has already killed several people and sickened hundreds of others in China. Rising international concern has also led authorities to expand health screenings at US airports to help prevent further outbreaks. InsureMyTrip is monitoring the development of this situation and its potential travel impact.

CDC raises alert level for an outbreak of pneumonia in Wuhan, China identified to be caused by coronavirus.

San Francisco (SFO), New York (JFK), Los Angeles (LAX), Atlanta (ATL) and Chicago O'Hare (ORD) airports to screen travelers from Wuhan to the United States for symptoms

When it comes to public health threats, travel insurance benefits may apply in the following scenarios:

Trip Cancellation: a traveler gets ill and must cancel a trip or a traveler must cancel a trip because a travel companion or family member gets ill.

Emergency Medical Coverage: a sick traveler must see a doctor and/or go to the hospital during a trip.

Emergency Medical Evacuation Coverage: in rare cases, a sick traveler requires an emergency medical evacuation to the nearest appropriate hospital or back home for recuperation.

Trip Interruption: an extremely sick traveler cannot continue with a trip and must return home.

All claims must be supported by a doctor.

In the event a person is afraid to travel due to health risks, consider a travel insurance policy with the optional time-sensitive Cancel For Any Reason (CFAR) included. For more, visit InsureMyTrip.com.

