Travel Insurance Company Earns Third National Award for Covid Response

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One year since the Covid-19 outbreak halted the travel industry, travel insurance aggregator, Squaremouth, has earned its third international award for their customer service response to the pandemic.

Who is Squaremouth?

Squaremouth is the insurance software company behind travel insurance aggregator site, squaremouth.com.

Squaremouth.com is one of the largest US travel insurance aggregator websites, insuring over 1.7 million travelers.

At the height of the pandemic, the company saw sales drop by as much as 90%. Still, Squaremouth pledged to keep all employees on staff at full pay in an effort to help both employees and customers see through the unprecedented times.

What did they win?

Still coping with the fallout of travel, Squaremouth continues to find innovative ways to help travelers who face new and unexpected challenges due to Covid-19.

Squaremouth earned a Silver Stevie Award for "Most Valuable Response by a Customer Service Team"

Squaremouth earned a Bronze Stevie Award for "Customer Service Department of the Year"

Squaremouth is the only travel insurance aggregator to earn this recognition

This marks the third customer service-based award Squaremouth earned for their pandemic response

What did they do?

The pandemic changed everything about how people travel , likewise impacting how they are protecting themselves and their trips. Squaremouth identified three customer service goals that continue to guide their efforts:

Provide assistance to travelers with trips already booked Provide applicable coverage for travelers booking new trips Facilitate coverage for changing regulations and requirements

At the onset of the pandemic, Squaremouth proactively contacted every traveler with an upcoming trip to a destination that was now closed. They also increased claims team members and hours of operation to efficiently assist travelers who needed immediate assistance.

As travel slowly resumed, Squaremouth took steps to ensure travelers could find insurance policies for the growing unpredictability of travel. At present, Squaremouth hosts the largest selection of US travel insurance policies with coverage related to Covid-19.

Today, the company is staying ahead of the constantly changing travel restrictions and requirements, including quarantine rules, producing negative coronavirus tests, and border closures.

Squaremouth is working with its underwriters to bring new policies to the market that meet the needs of travelers today. Most notably, this includes coverages required by destinations , cancellation and medical benefits for contracting Covid-19, and delay benefits if travelers are unable to return home due to new CDC requirements .

ABOUT SQUAREMOUTH

Squaremouth compares travel insurance policies from every major travel insurance provider in the United States. Using Squaremouth's comparison engine and third-party customer reviews, travelers can research and compare travel insurance policies side-by-side . More information can be found at www.squaremouth.com.

Squaremouth.com hosts the largest number of travel insurance providers and policies that offer coverage related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

