Travel Insurance For Cruises Skyrockets, Up 60 Percent

WARWICK, R.I., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, InsureMyTrip, the nation's first-and-largest unbiased travel insurance comparison site, said the number of policies sold for future cruises hit their highest levels since February 2020 — up 60 percent from four weeks ago. This comes as the first trial cruise set sail from the United States in over a year.

"Travel insurance has always been top-of-mind for cruisers. We expect the cruise industry to really pick up speed following the pandemic-related slump — and we are doing everything we can to ensure cruisers have the right travel insurance," says Cheryl Golden, vice president of ecommerce for InsureMyTrip.

MORE: Travel Insurance for Cruisers

Travel insurance agents urge travelers to buy cruise-specific travel insurance from InsureMyTrip, an unbiased and trusted third-party travel insurance comparison site that also offers the most options for insuring redeemed vouchers.

Note: Travel insurance plans with an optional "cancel for any reason" coverage offer the most protection for cruisers who may want coverage for COVID-19 related fears. Traditional trip cancellation coverage does not cover COVID-19 related cancellations.

MORE: Coronavirus & Travel Insurance Information Hub

