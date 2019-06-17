Travel Insurance For The Dominican Republic In Demand

WARWICK, R.I., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new data report from InsureMyTrip , search queries related to travel insurance for trips to the Dominican Republic is up 600 percent compared to the same time last year.

The Dominican Republic is one of the most popular vacation destinations in the Caribbean. However, an increase in news reports regarding American tourists experiencing suspicious illnesses or untimely deaths while visiting the country may be driving more interest in travel insurance.

In response, InsureMyTrip is monitoring the situation and advising concerned travelers to visit the Dominican Republic resource page for the latest information.

Travel Insurance for the Dominican Republic



For trips to the Dominican Republic, InsureMyTrip reports that most travelers purchase a comprehensive policy .

Comprehensive travel insurance offers the most protection for travelers. It provides a variety of benefits including trip cancellation, trip interruption, emergency medical coverage, emergency medical evacuation, 24/7 emergency assistance, and baggage protection.

For those who may seek to cancel a trip due to safety concerns, Cancel For Any Reason may be considered. This optional time sensitive benefit, available on some plans, is designed to enable travelers to cancel a trip for any reason and be reimbursed up to 75% of their pre-paid, non-refundable trip cost. Eligibility requirements apply.

Travel smart



The State Department offers the following recommendations for those who decide to travel to the Dominican Republic:

Be aware of your surroundings.

Do not physically resist any robbery attempt.

Do not display signs of wealth, such as wearing expensive watches or jewelry.

Follow the advice of resort and tour operators regarding local safety and security concerns

Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive Alerts and make it easier to locate you in an emergency.

to receive Alerts and make it easier to locate you in an emergency. Follow the Department of State on Facebook and Twitter .

and . Review the Crime and Safety Report for the Dominican Republic .

for the . U.S. citizens who travel abroad should always have a contingency plan for emergency situations. Review the Traveler's Checklist .

The US State Department issued a Travel Advisory for the Dominican Republic on April 15, 2019, related to crime.

In regards to hotel safety, TripAdvisor is another resource. The site recently updated hotel reviews to include safety concerns reported by guests.

