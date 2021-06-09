Travel Insured International Launches Annual Multi-Trip Travel Protection Plan

GLASTONBURY, Conn., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel Insured International (TII), a Crum & Forster Company, has launched its new multi-trip travel protection plan, the Annual Multi-Trip Protector. In addition to offering single-trip plans under the Worldwide Trip Protector brand, the company has rolled out this innovative product designed for plan holders who travel several times per year.

The plan has a wide range of benefits, with limits that are applicable on a per-trip basis. Travelers also have the option of adding benefit upgrades to any trip during the year, depending on their needs.

In alignment with TII's recently enhanced product line, the Annual Multi-Trip Protector includes Accident & Sickness Medical Expense coverage with a $100,000 limit per Trip and allows travelers the option to add trip cancellation and trip interruption coverages with improved covered reasons, the Travel Inconvenience Bed Rest benefit and more.

Customizable Coverage

This robust product simplifies travel protection by allowing the traveler to designate optional coverages as needed and manage their plan(s) through their online account throughout the year. For example, Cancel for Any Reason (CFAR) coverage, which allows the traveler to cancel their trip for any reason for reimbursement of up to 75% of their insured trip cost, can be added to any trip throughout the year.

It's easy for travelers to make optional upgrade selections online through their personal TII account. Additional optional upgrades include:

Trip Cancellation

Trip Interruption

Travel Inconvenience Bed Rest

Rental Car Damage and Theft Coverage

TII Account

After plan purchase, the Annual Multi-Trip Protector is automatically applied to the traveler's new or existing online account where, in addition to selecting optional benefits, the traveler can change trip dates, add trip costs and add new trips, among other options.

"Not all trips are created equal," says TII President and CEO Jon Gehris. "From luxury vacations to family road trips put on hold due to the pandemic, travelers making up for lost time have varying needs for their trips. The Annual Multi-Trip Protector is a sophisticated solution for all trip types, which empowers the traveler to manage their plan independently, elect the optional coverage they need and have some peace of mind knowing they're covered all year."

Other optional benefits:

Optional Travel Inconvenience – Bed Rest

A maximum benefit amount of $4,000 may be available in the event that the traveler is required to stay on bed rest or is quarantined to their room by a physician for at least 48 hours during their trip. Bed Rest can also assist with meeting requirements for travel to Costa Rica.

Optional Rental Car Damage and Theft Coverage

This upgrade provides a maximum benefit amount of $50,000 for each covered vehicle. Rental Car Damage and Theft Coverage can assist travelers if their rental car is damaged while on a trip due to collision, theft, vandalism, natural disaster, or any cause beyond the traveler's control.

For more information about the new plans, customers are encouraged to view full plan documents at www.travelinsured.com/multitrip.

An additional cost applies if optional coverages are added to a plan. In addition, to add CFAR and certain optional coverages, customers must meet eligibility criteria.

This plan is not currently available to residents of the following states: CA, MO, MT, NY, OR, PA and WA.

About Travel Insured International

Founded in 1994, Travel Insured International (TII) is a leading travel insurance provider, offering quality worldwide travel protection for more than 25 years. Products include Emergency Assistance and Evacuation, Trip Cancellation and Trip Interruption Protection, Baggage Insurance, Airline Ticket Protection, and plans that include medical benefits. TII is part of the Crum & Forster Accident & Health Division. Rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best (2020), Crum & Forster is a national property and casualty group of insurance companies owned by parent company Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited. Since 2000, Crum & Forster Accident & Health has offered a robust portfolio of specialty insurance and reinsurance products, including medical stop loss and excess, specialty risk, pet, travel and other voluntary and affinity benefits.

Media Contact:

Sherry Sutton, VP, Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Crum & Forster