Travel Insured International Signs On As Official Travel Insurance Provider of the CME Group Tour Championship

GLASTONBURY, Conn., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel Insured International (TII), a leading provider of trip protection in the United States and part of Crum & Forster's (C&F) Accident & Health (A&H) Division, announces its sponsorship of the CME Group Tour Championship – part of the LPGA Tour – taking place November 20-23, 2025 at the Tiburón Golf Club in Naples, FL. TII will serve as the event's official and exclusive travel insurance provider.

"Travel Insured International is excited to be part of the CME Group Tour Championship and serve as the event's official travel insurance provider," said Barbra Taylor President of Travel Insured International. "This tournament features the world's best women professional golfers. With thousands of golf fans joining us in southwest Florida for this prestigious event, the CME Group Tour Championship presents a unique opportunity for TII to engage with travelers and business partners, while underscoring the value of travel insurance no matter whether your trip takes you somewhere domestically or internationally."

Travelers have access to TII's trusted travel protection plan options, including annual plan packages designed to help provide protection throughout the LPGA Tour season and beyond – plus the opportunity to enter to win a golf trip to Ireland. (See website for complete official rules, restrictions, and further details.)

"We are committed to travel safety, excellence and creating unforgettable experiences, and dedicated to ensuring that every traveler embarks on their journey with a sense of safety and assurance. That's why TII has become a preferred travel insurance provider," Taylor continued. "We look forward to sharing the benefits of travel insurance with golf enthusiasts."

TII's mission is to design and distribute travel protection plans, including insurance products and non-insurance services to alleviate the stress of travel disruptions. As a leading travel insurance provider with 30 years of industry expertise, Travel Insured International empowers each traveler to venture worldwide with peace of mind.

TII offers a range of insurance coverages and non-insurance assistance services to help meet travelers' particular needs. The company's "Travel Beyond the Green" golf travel protection campaign, in particular, was created especially to help create awareness for golfers' unique travel needs. For more information on golf travel protection, visit here.

About Travel Insured International

Travel Insured International (TII) , a leading travel insurance provider, is part of Crum & Forster Accident & Health and A&H Travel insurance. Crum & Forster is a national commercial property and casualty group of insurance companies. Since 2000, Crum & Forster's Accident & Health Division has offered a diverse portfolio of specialty insurance and reinsurance products nationwide. We place a strong focus on product development and creative distribution methods, along with excellent client service and support. In addition, our ability to provide international Accident & Health solutions through innovative captive solutions as well as through various partnerships with our affiliated entities demonstrates our dedication to providing alternative strategies in an ever-changing insurance market.

Since 1994, TII has proudly served as a trusted companion for global travelers, offering robust insurance and assistance services.

C&F had $5.7 billion in gross written premium in 2024 and is rated "A+" Superior by AM Best (2025). The C&F logo, C&F, Crum & Forster, Travel Insured International and the TII logo are registered trademarks of United States Fire Insurance Company.

