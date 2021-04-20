Travel is Heating Up: Two-Thirds of Americans Planning Summer Vacations

NEEDHAM, Mass., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With summer right around the corner, it's not just the weather that's heating up. Tripadvisor's 2021 Summer Travel Index reveals that - with every passing day - travel is making a big comeback. Nearly half of Americans (43%) in a recent Tripadvisor survey believe travel activity will rebound within three months. With Americans no longer settling for staycations and local trips, it appears true vacation getaways are coming back en vogue.

Over two-thirds of Americans (67%) are planning to travel this summer (June 1 - August 31), which is a 17% increase from those who traveled this spring (March 1- May 31). Millennials are the most excited to get back out there with the vast majority (72%) of the generation planning trips. Although many still plan to drive to their destination (43%), 19% plan to fly, up 4% from this spring.

Americans are done with quiet staycations and hanging out idly in their homes; they're excited to get out and about. Compared to the first week of January, hotel searches are up 65%, searches for experiences (attractions and tours) increased by 78%, and restaurant searches are up 53%1.

What's hot this summer?

Of those planning to travel, 74% of Americans will take a domestic trip and 13% will travel internationally.

and 13% will travel internationally. Americans ready for longer R&R , with 29% taking a weeklong trip and 28% vacationing for 10 days.

, with 29% taking a weeklong trip and 28% vacationing for 10 days. Most popular travel weeks begin June 21 and June 28 , timed around Independence Day.

begin June 21 and , timed around Independence Day. Summer splurge : Over half (53%) of Americans plan to spend more on trips this year vs. last summer, rising to 66% for millennials. Globally, Americans are the biggest summer spenders, planning to shell out 9% more than the average traveler around the world.

: Over half (53%) of Americans plan to spend more on trips this year vs. last summer, rising to 66% for millennials. Globally, Americans are the biggest summer spenders, planning to shell out 9% more than the average traveler around the world. Hottest amenities: Clean hotels, free cancelations, hotels with restaurants.

Beach destinations continue to shine this summer, with travelers most interested in sunny Florida and Mexico. Their choice of where to stay reiterates that desire: the most popular accommodation types for 2021 summer trips are all-inclusives and beach resorts.

Most popular destinations for Americans this summer (and what to do in each 2)

Globally, nearly half (48%) of travelers are planning summer trips, with more than a third (38%) staying domestic and less then one in ten (9%) venturing internationally. Luxurious destinations like Bora Bora and Dubai top the list of most searched international destinations this April, while Greece and Iceland gained the most momentum in the last several months.

METHODOLOGY

The data cited in this release was gathered and analyzed from two key sources:

A Tripadvisor Consumer Sentiment Survey, based on data drawn from an online survey of over 2,500 consumers, in partnership with Qualtrics, conducted between April 1 through April 8, 2021 across six countries - U.S., UK, Australia , Italy , Singapore and Japan

across six countries - U.S., UK, , , and Generations cited are broken down by the following age ranges:



57 - 75 (Baby boomer)





41 - 56 (Generation X)





25 - 40 (Millennials)





18 - 24 (Generation Z)

Site behavioral data sourced from first party traffic data on the Tripadvisor platform, gathered during the week commencing March 22, 2021 , for searches made by U.S. travelers from January 1, 2021 through March 26, 2021 for travel between June 1, 2021 through August 31, 2021 .

NOTES TO EDITOR

Hotels, experiences, and restaurants traffic sourced from first party traffic data on the Tripadvisor platform, gathered during the week commencing April 12, 2021 , for searches made by U.S. travelers from the first week of January 2021 compared with the first week of April 2021 . Most popular experiences in each destination based on bookings on Tripadvisor made between June and August 2020 . Highly-rated hotels and restaurants sourced from Tripadvisor Popularity Index as of April 19 , 2021.

