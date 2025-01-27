Travel Leaders Makes It Easy to Plan for Vacation

On National Plan for Vacation Day 2025, travelers can easily link up with the right travel advisor for them

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers looking for the best and easiest way to plan their vacations on National Plan for Vacation Day this year have access to one of the industry's most comprehensive resources at their fingertips: TravelLeaders.com. Powered by award-winning, state-of-the-art technology, the website offers a seamless platform for travelers to search, explore and effortlessly connect with expert travel advisors from Travel Leaders Network, North America's largest network of professional travel agencies.

Consumers looking for the best and easiest way to plan their vacations on National Plan for Vacation Day this year have access to one of the industry’s most comprehensive resources at their fingertips: TravelLeaders.com.

A 2023 study in Frontiers in Sports and Active Living found that engaging in new activities during vacations is key to improving wellbeing. A 2022 Harvard Business Review article noted vacations boost mood and support high work performance. However, a Pew Research study revealed that 51% of upper-income American workers take less vacation time than they're given.

"There's a clear need for National Plan for Vacation Day," said John Lovell, CTC, President of Travel Leaders Network. "Vacations make us happier, and as many of our advisors say, travel is the only thing you can buy that makes you richer. Use this day to plan your next getaway and consider working with a travel advisor—no website or AI can match the personal expertise they provide."

Users can search by name, location, specialty and more on TravelLeaders.com. Travel advisors featured on the site have detailed profiles, including client reviews, countries visited, photos, videos and other personal insights, helping travelers get to know them before reaching out. The reviews are an especially helpful option for users. Only verified (people who have used the services of a particular travel advisor) reviews are accepted by Travel Leaders, and with 150,000 of them on the site, consumers can use their fellow travelers' opinions to easily identify the Travel Leaders member they will work best with. In addition, advisors have access to the best travel deals and amenities, ensuring that travelers get exceptional value. Once connected, the advisor works closely with the traveler to create their ideal vacation.

"In 2024, TravelLeaders.com connected nearly 300,000 travelers with our member advisors," continued Lovell. "This shows that people are eager to work with experts who can guide them. With so many options available, we make it simple for users to find the right advisor for their needs."

Travel Leaders Network has been recognized as one of Newsweek's Most Reliable Companies of 2025, earning praise for its ease of doing business, exceptional value, consistent delivery and strong reputation for dependability. Among the 300 companies on the list, Travel Leaders Network is the only travel network to receive this honor.

Travelers interested in finding their travel advisor should visit www.TravelLeaders.com to plan their next vacation.

About Travel Leaders Network

Travel Leaders Network (www.TravelLeaders.com), an Internova Travel Group company, assists millions of leisure and business travelers annually and is one of the largest sellers of luxury travel, cruises and tours in the travel agency industry, with approximately 5,700 travel agency locations across the United States and Canada.

CONTACT:

Berit Griffin

[email protected]

651-442-5173

SOURCE Travel Leaders Network