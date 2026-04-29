Travelers aged 30 and under save $20 on new TSA PreCheck® membership

Limited time offer for the month of May

WASHINGTON, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the start of summer travel and the college and high school graduation seasons, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is launching a limited-time "$20 Take Off" promotion for new TSA PreCheck® applicants age 30 and under. From May 1 to May 31, eligible travelers can save $20 on their first five-year membership.

The offer is available through TSA PreCheck's three authorized enrollment providers, CLEAR, IDEMIA, and Telos. Travelers can enroll at any of the 1,300 TSA PreCheck locations nationwide, including convenient retail stores in the community, not just at airports. With the promotion, the cost to enroll in TSA PreCheck would be reduced to between $56.75 and $65, depending on the selected enrollment provider.

"As young adults embark on new adventures – whether it's travel for school, work, or fun – TSA PreCheck offers a quicker and smoother airport security experience," said TSA Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Administrator Ha Nguyen McNeill. "With this special discount, we're empowering the next generation of travelers to make TSA PreCheck a part of their journey."

TSA PreCheck streamlines the checkpoint experience. Ninety-nine percent of enrolled passengers wait less than 10 minutes; they can keep their electronics and 3-1-1 liquids in their bags and leave on their belts and light jackets. In addition, TSA PreCheck Touchless ID - free for members - is now available with six airlines at 65 airports, enabling faster identity verification in dedicated lanes. When traveling as a family, children can enjoy TSA PreCheck for free.

Applying is easy. Start online with an authorized provider, complete the application in person, and receive your Known Traveler Number for booking flights and getting TSA PreCheck on your boarding pass in approximately three to five days.

Travelers are reminded to use only official TSA PreCheck websites ending in ".gov." For more information on TSA PreCheck and preparing for airport security screening, please visit TSA.gov.

SOURCE Transportation Security Administration