Travelers Reveal Their Top Summer Travel Concerns of 2023

Squaremouth.com , the nation's leading travel insurance marketplace, shares the most pressing concerns among travelers as we approach the final stretch of a hot, and pricey, summer travel season.

New Survey Reveals Summer Travel Concerns

In a recent Squaremouth survey of more than 4,000 travel insurance customers, 73% of respondents said they were more concerned or equally concerned about protecting their trip costs this summer compared to previous years.

This can be attributed to more than half of respondents spending more than they usually do on their upcoming summer trip.

When polled about what motivated their decision to buy travel insurance, Squaremouth customers revealed the following:

68% said their biggest concern was getting sick or injured while traveling

16% reported they were most worried about having to cancel their trip

14% stated their primary concerns involved delays or missing a connecting flight

The remaining customers attributed their concerns to losing luggage or being impacted by the ongoing passport delays

Reflecting on Last Summer's Travel Disruptions

While no two travel seasons are identical, looking back at travel insurance claims data from past summers can help predict what type of disruptions travelers are likely already facing this year and what can be expected for the remainder of summer.

The table below shows the frequency and average payout of various types of claims:

Claim Type % of All Claims Average Claim

Payout

2022 2021 2022 2021 Delay 29.54 % 27.24 % $461.58 $534.18 Cancellation 36.32 % 40.08 % $3,781.26 $3,715.97 Medical Emergency 21.79 % 18.68 % $738.38 $1,331.66 Baggage 12.35 % 14.01 % $224.86 $223.76

Notable Findings From Summer Claims Data:

Claims relating to trip cancellations are consistently among the most common and most expensive

Medical emergency claims have become more frequent

Travel insurance saved travelers $1,698 last summer on average

