Travelers Turn to "Cancel for Any Reason" Coverage During Government Shutdown

WARWICK, R.I., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the government shutdown continues, travelers are looking for ways to protect their trips from the ripple effects, and many are turning to Cancel for Any Reason (CFAR) coverage.

According to the data from InsureMyTrip, 10% of all policies purchased in September included CFAR, the highest percentage so far this year, suggesting travelers are increasingly looking for the flexibility CFAR provides.

"Shutdowns don't usually cancel flights outright, but they can cause major headaches – think longer TSA lines, delayed flights, and missed connections," said Suzanne Morrow, CEO of InsureMyTrip. "CFAR gives travelers the option to change their minds (as long as they cancel at least two days before their scheduled departure), even if the reason isn't covered under a standard plan."

What's Typically Covered?

While a government shutdown itself isn't a covered reason to cancel, travel insurance can still help with indirect disruptions.

For example:

Flight delays: If a flight is significantly delayed due to staffing shortages or air traffic control issues, travel delay benefits may reimburse extra costs like meals, hotel stays, or transportation.

If a covered delay causes a traveler to miss part of their prepaid itinerary, trip interruption coverage may help recover some of those costs. Missed connections: Some plans may help travelers catch up to their trip if a delay makes them miss a connection.

What's Usually Not Covered?

Standard plans exclude losses caused by government regulation or closure. National Park and federal site closures: If your trip centers around a closed park or monument, you'll need CFAR (or Interruption for Any Reason [IFAR], if offered) for reimbursement.

Want is CFAR?

CFAR is an optional upgrade that lets travelers cancel for almost any reason and get back 50% - 75% of non-refundable trip costs (when canceling a trip at least 48 hours before departure).

There are some eligibility requirements, but CFAR can be especially useful when travel plans could be affected by shutdown-related closures or general uncertainty.

MORE: Cancel for Any Reason

Traveler Tips During a Shutdown

Document delays: Keep airline delay notices and receipts for extra expenses. Check your plan's delay threshold: Make sure you know the required number of hours. Know the limits: National Park/attraction closures and the shutdown itself are not standard covered reasons. Consider CFAR for flexibility: Especially if your itinerary depends on federal sites – or if you simply want the option to bow out. Call the experts: InsureMyTrip's licensed travel insurance agents can walk you through policies and compare language across providers.

