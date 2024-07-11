More than three-quarters of those who used AI to plan travel for someone with a disability were satisfied with the experience

SAN FRANCISCO, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- More than four out of five travelers (82.5%) who used AI to plan travel for someone with a disability were satisfied with the experience, according to a recent survey conducted by leading travel publisher Matador Network. This finding highlights the significant impact of artificial intelligence in enhancing accessibility and convenience for all travelers. The survey also found that one out of five (19.9%) people who used AI tools for travel used them to plan travel for someone with a disability.

Travelers Using AI to Plan Trips for Disabled Individuals Report High Satisfaction Travelers Using AI to Plan Trips for Disabled Individuals Report High Satisfaction

"It made planning travel easier in terms of what to do and where to go," said Shelby Payne, a senior citizen from Topeka, Kansas, who said AI has helped her find disability accommodations in her travel planning. "It definitely caused fewer headaches for me so I could enjoy the journey and experiences more."

Another survey respondent said that their AI travel assistant "provided relatively quick responses to access areas for someone with limited mobility and reduced my research time moderately." This traveler was among the 89% of respondents who have already used AI to plan travel for someone with a disability and said they are likely to use the technology again for summer travel this year.

GuideGeek, Matador Network's free AI travel genius, offers personalized recommendations and real-time travel advice, making it easier for travelers with disabilities to find accessible accommodations, transportation and attractions. By integrating advanced AI capabilities, these tools can provide customized itineraries and support, ensuring that travelers can navigate their journeys smoothly and with greater independence.

"We are deeply committed to making travel more accessible and enjoyable for everyone, including people with disabilities," said Matador Network CEO Ross Borden. "The rapid adoption and high satisfaction rate among people with disabilities is a testament to the transformative power of generative AI technology in breaking down barriers and enhancing the travel experience. We will continue to innovate and refine GuideGeek to ensure that all travelers can explore the world with ease and confidence."

Travelers can access GuideGeek through WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger where they message the AI like they would a friend. The travel genius then offers instant, customized travel recommendations to travelers, from full itineraries to quick tips, all tailored to the user's specific needs and preferences.

GuideGeek has answered more than 7 million questions for travelers in dozens of languages since launching in 2023. In addition to using GuideGeek to plan travel, about a quarter of GuideGeek users are getting instant recommendations while already at their destination.

guidegeek.com

About Matador Network

Matador Network is the world's No. 1 media brand for modern adventurers. With more than 16 million followers across social media, Matador has become a leading travel brand through its production of article features, city guides, creator-first content and original videos. Matador is the top-ranking travel brand on TikTok and its videos are viewed more than 140 million times per month. It has content distribution deals with American Airlines, Hearst Media and GSTV, and works with brands like Ford, REI, Samsung, YETI, Southwest Airlines, Visit California and Microsoft. Fast Company named Matador Network a 2024 Most Innovative Company in recognition of its revolutionary AI travel assistant GuideGeek. matadornetwork.com

Media Contact:

Jason Simms

860-526-1555

[email protected]

SOURCE Matador Network