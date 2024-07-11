Traveling During the Record-Breaking Hurricane Season? Here's What You Should Know:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 hurricane season is off to a record-breaking start, with Category 5 Hurricane Beryl leaving a trail of destruction across the Caribbean Sea and Mexican Gulf.

With this hurricane season forecasted to be the most active in history, travel insurance comparison site, Squaremouth, explains the 2 most important things travelers should know about insurance coverage for hurricanes.

Once A Storm is Named, It's Too Late To Buy Travel Insurance

Travel insurance is only designed to cover the unforeseen. Once a storm is named, you can no longer buy a policy that covers that storm. If you are concerned about a hurricane or storm impacting your trip, or visiting hurricane-prone destinations before November 1, buy a policy with Hurricane & Weather benefit as soon as possible.

Save Money on Travel Insurance For Hurricanes

While it can be difficult to plan around the unpredictability of storm trajectories, buying early and buying the least expensive policy with the coverage you need can be easy.

The biggest factor that impacts the premium of a travel insurance policy is the insured trip cost. When buying a policy, you can choose to insure all or just some of your expenses.

Many accommodations are refundable up until a certain point right before the trip. Up until this point, only insure that amount to make your policy less expensive upfront. When those expenses become non-refundable, you can add them to your policy. At that point, if the storm is no longer a threat, you can decide whether or not to insure all of your trip expenses

Squaremouth's Hurricane Travel Insurance Resource is updated with advice for travelers answers to the most common questions about coverage for storms.

